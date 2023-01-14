Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | Big 12 | College Basketball

A Big-12 match between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will take place on Saturday night. The Cowboys are 9-7 for the season and currently sit in the eighth spot in the conference, whereas the Bears are 11-5 for the season and currently sit in the sixth spot in the Big 12 Conference.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State Cowboys +235 +6.5 (-105) Over 138 (-110) Baylor Bears -280 -6.5 (-115) Under 138 (-110)

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Baylor Bears

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Key Stats

Following a 65-57 loss to Kansas State in their most recent match, the Cowboys are 9-7 (1-3) on the year. With a field-goal percentage of 33.3% and 16 turnovers, the Cowboys were defeated. Averaging 68.6 points, 61.8 points allowed, 38.3 rebounds, and 13.3 assists per game, the Cowboys are also scoring 61.8 points per game against the opposition.

The Cowboys have been led by Bryce Thompson this season, who averages 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. This season, the Cowboys have field goal and three-point shooting percentages of 43.6%, 71.8%, and 32.7%, respectively.

Following their 83-78 victory over West Virginia in their most recent match, the Bears are 11-5 (1-3) on the year. In the victory, the Bears hit nine three-pointers while completing 44.2% of their field goals. After averaging 81 points, 70.3 points allowed, 36.3 rebounds, and 16.4 assists per game, the Bears are performing well.

The Bears have been led this season by Keyonte George, who averages 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. This season, the Bears had a field goal percentage of 46.1%, a free-throw percentage of 74%, and a three-point percentage of 36%.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Betting Prediction

In the Cowboys' last six contests, the under is 5-0-1. In each of the last four contests involving the Bears, the over has prevailed. In their last 21 head-to-head encounters, the road team is 15-4-2 ATS.

The Cowboys have only scored 57 and 46 points in their last two games, while the Bears were able to end their three-game losing streak in their most recent contest with a great away victory against West Virginia.

The Cowboys are fortunate to be facing a Bears defense that surrenders more than 70 points a game. Bet on the over in this game because I believe both teams will start scoring offensively.

Pick: Over 138 (-110)

