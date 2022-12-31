Oklahoma State vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big 12 | College Basketball

When Oklahoma State Cowboys visit the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon, they will attempt to pull off an upset in their Big 12 debut. The Cowboys have won their last two games, defeating Wichita State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. With a five-game winning streak going into conference play, the Jayhawks have recovered from their lone setback of the year.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Betting Prediction

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State Cowboys +410 +10 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) Kansas Jayhawks -520 -10 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Match Details

Fixture: OSU Cowboys at KU Jayhawks

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Key Stats

The Cowboys will have several opportunities to secure noteworthy victories, but none of them compare to Saturday's conference opener.

According to the most recent tournament projections, the Cowboys are now among the "first four out," so a victory over the Jayhawks would give them some wiggle room. They had a 6-4 record through their first 10 games before winning their final two contests against Wichita State and Texas A&M-CC.

The Cowboys' offense has faced a great deal of trouble this year, especially with their outside shooting. Just 32.5% of their three-point attempts have been successful, and they have turned the ball over more than 21% of the time.

The Jayhawks are doing a terrific job of following up their run to the national championship last year with an early 11-1 record this season.

At the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas at the end of November, the Jayhawks' lone loss came against Tennessee in the championship game. After that defeat, they went on a five-game winning streak, which included wins against Seton Hall, Missouri, and then-No. 14 Indiana.

While their offense hasn't been meek, defense has been the team's greatest asset. They are currently making 54.5% of their two-point attempts and shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

We want to support the Cowboys on the road, especially since they are playing the Jayhawks. Given their national championship win and great start to the season, the Jayhawks command attention in the betting market, but this is the kind of matchup that could cause them problems.

They've already lost to Tennessee this year, and the Cowboys play basketball with a striking resemblance to them. The Cowboys are equipped to win away from home because they rank seventh in defensive field goal percentage and have tons of experience.

Pick: Oklahoma State Cowboys +10 (-110)

