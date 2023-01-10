Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | Big 12 | College Basketball

A Big 12 matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats (14-0) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6) will take place at the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS.

The Wildcats have won eight straight games and are unbeaten in the Big 12, while the Cowboys have won three of their past five games and are coming off a loss to the Longhorns.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State Cowboys +170 +5 (-115) Over 138 (-110) Kansas State Wildcats -200 -5 (-105) Under 138 (-110)

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys at KSU Wildcats

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Key Stats

With three victories in their previous five contests, the Cowboys are 0-1 to start the new year. In their most recent game, they lost 56-46 to the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, giving them their second conference loss of the year. They made 57.1% of their attempts at the line and 30.4% of their field goal attempts against the Longhorns.

The scoring offense of the Cowboys is rated 236th, scoring 69.3 points per game on 44.4% field goals, 71.2% free throws, and 33.3% three-point attempts. They also average 15.1 turnovers per game while pulling down 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals, and 5.5 blocks a game.

With a 3-0 conference record, the No. 11 Wildcats, who are tied for first place with the Jayhawks, are the team to beat in the Big 12. The Wildcats have won eight straight games and don't appear to be slowing down. In their most recent game, they defeated the Baylor Bears in dramatic overtime, 97-95.

The Wildcats' scoring offense, which averages 79.7 points per game while making 73.8% of free throws, 73.9% of field goals, and 35.8% of three-point attempts, is rated 34th in the nation. They also average 13.2 turnovers per game while pulling down 35.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.8 steals, and 2.9 blocks.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State Betting Prediction

With just one game against the Butler Bulldogs this season, the Wildcats have been unbeatable. With a scoring average of 79.7 points per game and performances of 116 and 97 points in their last two games, the offense has been quite the force.

The Wildcats have the advantage over the Cowboys in that they can shoot from any point on the court, so be wary of the scoring offense's potential to punish the Cowboys from deep and from field goal range. Take the Wildcats to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Kansas State Wildcats -5 (-105)

