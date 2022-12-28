Oklahoma vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - December 29 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Orlando, Florida, to take on a raucous crowd supporting the home-state Florida State Seminoles. The Oklahoma Sooners had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 6-6.

We knew there would be some transition with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams moving over to the USC Trojans, but it seems Oklahoma never fully recovered. On the bright side, the Sooners know what they are doing in bowl games, as they have won six straight.

Florida State, on the other hand, wound up as one of the most consistent teams in College Football. Depending on the metrics you trust, Florida State arguably has a Top 10 offense and defense in College Football.

The Seminoles enter this contest on a five-game winning streak where they have been dominant. Does Oklahoma stand a chance in the Cheez-It Bowl, or will Florida State continue to roll to end its 2022 season?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Oklahoma +9.5 (-110) O 65 (-110) +280 Florida State -9.5 (-110) U 65 (-110) -340

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Florida State Seminoles Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Florida State Seminoles

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 5:30 PM ET

Venue: NRG Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Florida State Seminoles Best Pick

The Florida State defense has been next level during 2022. The Seminoles are limiting both the passing and running game of their opponents. The pass rush from Jared Verse and company has been tremendous, forcing opponents into ill-advised passes.

Oklahoma's offense has sputtered for most of the 2022 season. Seeing Caleb Williams in a Trojan uniform had to be tough for the Sooners' faithful. Oklahoma was in a transition season, and it was rough to behold.

This game, in several ways, feels like a mismatch favoring Florida State. I'm taking the under on the prop bets for total yards, especially passing yards for a Sooners' offense stuck in neutral.

Oklahoma Sooners, Team Passing Yards: Under

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Florida State Seminoles Final Prediction

I would like to paint a picture that this should be a competitive contest and that Oklahoma can salvage their season with a strong performance here, and they can surprise a Florida State team, but I cannot.

Florida State is the far superior team on both sides of the ball and should dominate this contest from start to finish. Take the Seminoles and give the points.

Florida State Seminoles -9.5 (-110) Over 66 (-110)

