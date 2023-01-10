Oklahoma vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | Big 12 | College Basketball

When the Oklahoma Sooners (10-5) play the Kansas Jayhawks (14-1) on Tuesday night, they will be attempting to win two games in a row.

The Sooners defeated Texas Tech 68-63 despite being five-point underdogs. The Jayhawks are 1.5-point favorites after defeating West Virginia 76-62. In their last 10 games versus the Sooners, the Jayhawks are 8-2.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oklahoma Sooners +370 +9.5 (-110) Over 133.5 (-115) Kansas Jayhawks -500 -9.5 (-110) Under 133.5 (-105)

Oklahoma vs Kansas Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners at UK Jayhawks

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Oklahoma vs Kansas Key Stats

With a victory over the Red Raiders in their most recent game, the Sooners ended a two-game losing streak. With a victory over the Jayhawks, they will attempt to maintain their winning streak and record their second victory in a row and fourth victory in their previous six games.

The Sooners have scored 68.3 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 68 points and made 41.5 percent of their field goals and 11.1 percent of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Sooners have performed well, allowing just 61.6 points per game. They conceded 63 points in their previous game, so if they want to win this one, they'll need to play another strong defense.

The Jayhawks are currently on a winning streak of eight games and are performing well right now. They will strive to maintain their momentum by defeating the Sooners, which will be their eighth straight victory.

The Jayhawks score 77.7 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 76 points while hitting 42.1 percent of their field goals and 45.8 percent of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Jayhawks have been strong, allowing only 64.9 points per game. They conceded 62 points in their previous game, so they will need a similar performance to win.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Betting Prediction

The Sooners' offense isn't very strong, and they've recently performed worse, barely scoring more than 65 points per game in their last three contests. They don't rebound the ball as well as the Jayhawks; therefore, they won't have many more chances to score when they play them.

They were also sloppy with the ball in their last three games, which will give the Jayhawks, who average more than 10 steals per game at home, easy scoring opportunities. Pick the Jayhawks to cover the spread because they consistently limit opponents to 63 points or fewer at home and won't have any trouble containing the Sooners' offense.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks -9.5 (-110)

