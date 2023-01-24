Oklahoma vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena will host a Big 12 Conference NCAAB matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the 11th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday.

The Sooners are 11-8 (2-5) this season and are riding a two-game losing streak after coming off a 62-60 home loss on Saturday against the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, are 15-4 (4-3) and are coming off an 83-60 road win against the Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oklahoma Sooners +195 +5.5 (-115) Over 137.5 (-105) TCU Horned Frogs -230 -5.5 (-105) Under 137.5 (-115)

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs TCU Horned Frogs

Time and date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Wayne, TX

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Key Stats

The Sooners are an average offensive team, averaging 68.1 points per game. They have been passing the basketball at a solid level as they are averaging 13.7 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Grant Sherfield has led the team thus far, averaging 17 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.8 steals in 33.9 minutes per game. He has been shooting well from deep on the road as in seven road games, he is shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Their defense has been playing well this season as they are allowing 63.8 points per game. The Sooners need some improvement as they are forcing 3.1 blocks and 5.6 steals per game. They need to force some more mistakes if they want to improve here.

The Horned Frogs are a solid offensive team as they are scoring 77.6 points per outing and shooting 44.9% from the field. Junior guard Mike Miles Jr. has been doing well, averaging 18.9 points, three rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game in 31.9 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have done extremely well as they have given up 64.9 points per game. They have been disruptive as they are averaging five blocks and 8.9 steals per game throughout the year.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Best Picks and Prediction

When looking at KenPom's adjusted efficiency margin, the Horned Frogs are 18th in the sport with a +19.21 rating while Oklahoma is 40th with a +14.98 rating up to this point. Their offenses have been the difference-makers as the Sooners have scored 67.2 points in their last five games, while the Horned Frogs are averaging 76.7 points in their previous three games. All in all, go with the Horned Frogs to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Horned Frogs -5.5 (-105)

