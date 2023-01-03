Ole Miss vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 3 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Coleman Coliseum will host an SEC NCAAB matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, January 3.

The Rebels are 8-5 (0-1) this season and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 63-59 home loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide are 11-2 (1-0) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after coming off a 78-67 road win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Ole Miss Rebels +550 +12 (-110) Over 147.5 (-110) Alabama Crimson Tide -800 -12 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Time and date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023; 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Ole Miss Rebels vs Alabama Crimson Tide Key Stats

The Rebels are a struggling offensive team, averaging 69.2 points per game. They pass the basketball at a decent rate as they are averaging 12.7 assists over the course of the season.

Junior guard Matthew Murrell has led the team, averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.7 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. He has definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been doing well thus far as they are allowing 63.5 points per game. The Rebels have been doing a decent job as they are forcing 4.8 blocks and 8.2 steals per game. They need to continue to improve offensively if they want to win here.

The Crimson Tide are a dominant offensive team as they are scoring 83.2 points per outing and shoot 44% from the field. Freshman forward Brandon Miller has been doing well, averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game in 33.5 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have done a decent job at holding teams, as they have given up 71.7 points per game. The Crimson Tide need to do better as they're forcing 5.7 blocks and 5.8 steals per game.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Best Picks and Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide is the seventh-ranked program for a reason, while the Ole Miss Rebels are outside the top 25 programs right now.

There is a huge difference offensively between these programs as Ole Miss is averaging 62 points in their last four games while Alabama has scored 85.8 points in their previous four games. The favorite is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against one another, so go with the Crimson Tide to cover the spread.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide -12 (-110)

