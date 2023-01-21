Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be home to face the Mississippi Rebels on Saturday in an SEC showdown. Ole Miss are 9-9, and they have really struggled in conference games, as they're just 1-5 against SEC schools. Arkansas are ranked 25th in the nation, but they've lost four in a row and are down to 12-6. This will be the first meeting between these two this season, and we'll see if the Razorbacks can break out of their slump today.

Mississippi Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Mississippi Rebels +9 (-115) Over 138.5 (-115) +340 Arkansas Razorbacks -9 (-105) Under 138.5 (-105) -425

Mississippi Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Match Details

Fixture: Mississippi Rebels @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Mississippi Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Key Stats

Ole Miss finally snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating South Carolina on Tuesday, and the Rebels' defense was the driving factor. Ole Miss held South Carolina to 36.7% from the field, and they'll need to be just as good defensively to win their second straight road game.

The Rebels' leading scorer is Matthew Murrell, who averages 15.6 points per game. Murrell hasn't been too efficient, but besides him, no other Ole Miss player is above ten points per contest. Ole Miss, in non-conference games,have dominated the offensive glass, but that hasn't been the case against SEC teams. Today, Ole Miss' defense is going to be key again in enemy territory.

Arkansas have been very efficient this year, especially at home. This Razorbacks team is loaded with talent, and Ricky Council IV (18.0 PPG) has been their most reliable scorer. Anthony Black (12.5 PPG, 3.8 APG) leads Arkansas in dishing, so look for these two to dominate the ball today. On defense, Arkansas hold teams to just 92.8 points per 100 possessions, and they force 15.9 turnovers per game. Even though the Razorbacks have dealt with some crushing injuries, they've still underperformed overall, so we'll see if they can get back to their winning ways today at home.

Mississippi Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Prediction

Both teams haven't fared well against the spread, especially Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 0-6 ATS in their previous six, which is concerning. They're also 0-6 ATS in conference play, but Ole Miss aren't much better at 2-4 ATS in the SEC. I'm going to back Arkansas here, as the Razorbacks have beaten up on bad road teams this year, and Ole Miss are just 1-3 on the road. Also, Arkansas have won and covered their last three games against Ole Miss, and they should be able to do so again in the first meeting of the season.

Prediction: Arkansas -9 (-105)

