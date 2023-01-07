Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | SEC | College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel within the state to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. In their most recent game, the Rebels were routed 84-62 on the road by No. 7 Alabama and failed to cover as an 11-point underdog Tuesday night.

In their previous game on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs were destroyed 87-53 on the road by No. 8 Tennessee, failing to cover the spread despite being a 10-point underdog.

The Bulldogs have an overall edge of 81-68 over their opponents, with a 78-60 home victory in their most recent game on January 22, 2022.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Ole Miss Rebels +180 +5 (-110) Over 126 (-110) Mississippi State Bulldogs -210 -5 (-110) Undr 126 (-110)

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, MS

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Key Stats

Tuesday night's thrashing by No. 7 Alabama marked the Rebels' third consecutive loss, their fourth in their last five games, and their sixth in their past eight games. With the defeat, the Rebels' overall record fell to 8-6, and their conference record now reads 0-2.

The Rebels are 265th in the US in scoring offense with an average of 68.6 points per game this season. This season, the Rebels are averaging 38.4 rebounds per game and 12.4 assists per game. The Rebels' scoring defense, which allows 64.9 points per game, ranks 78th in the country.

The Bulldogs lost their third straight game after being thoroughly defeated by No. 8 Tennessee on the road. After the loss, the Bulldogs' record dropped to 11-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference; they now seek to turn things around by winning this game.

With 67.1 points scored per game this season, the Bulldogs are 303rd in scoring average. They rank 58th in the country for rebounding, pulling down 38.6 rebounds per game, and 72nd for turnovers, dishing out 15.2 per game. The Bulldogs have been outstanding on defense, allowing an average of 56.9 points per game, which places them sixth in scoring defense.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Betting Prediction

Although not by a wide margin, the attacking performance of the Rebels is superior. The Bulldogs have a strong 7-1 record at home this season and are a top defensive squad.

Take the Bulldogs to cover the spread in this game given the offensive troubles of the Rebels and the fact that they want to exact revenge for their dismal performance against Tennessee.

Pick: MSU Bulldogs -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes