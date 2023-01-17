Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two struggling SEC schools are set to cross paths tonight, with the Ole Miss Rebels in Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Ole Miss Rebels have been stuck in a brutal stretch that has wiped out their strong start to the season. Ole Miss have lost six straight, including their first five conference games, falling to 8-9 on the season. They are the only remaining winless team in the SEC.

South Carolina is barely better, with a 1-3 record in conference play. They lost their most recent game by 41 points at home on Saturday, bringing their record to 8-9. It was their second home loss in a row since opening the season 6-0 at home.

Both teams desperately need a win tonight if they want to salvage their season. Let's see which team is going to walk away with a win in this one.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Ole Miss -6.5 (-110) Over 130.5 (-110) -265 South Carolina +6.5 (-110) Under 130.5 (-110) -215

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Key Stats

Both of these offenses struggle to put up points.

Ole Miss is 297th in the nation, putting up 67.4 points per game. They shoot 42.9% from the floor, 269th, and an abysmal 28.8% on three-pointers, 349th out of 363 schools.

South Carolina is scoring only 64.0 points per game, 343rd in the country. They shoot 40.0% as a team, 347th, and 32.1% from three, 278th.

The biggest difference between these teams is on defense.

Ole Miss holds opponents to 65.7 points per game (90th) on 41.2% shooting. The Rebels block 5.1 shots per game and get 7.4 steals per contest.

South Carolina's foes have put up 72.3 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.1% on threes.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

Despite their recent woes, Ole Miss still has the advantage in this matchup. They've been the better team on both ends of the floor all season and are long overdue for a road win. South Carolina is far too inconsistent and has so many blowout losses already this season. Ole Miss will bounce back in a big way tonight.

Prediction: Ole Miss -6.5 (-110)

