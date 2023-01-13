ONE Fight Night 6: Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao Prediction and Betting Odds - January 13, 2022

The world’s largest martial arts organization makes its return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on January 13. There are three title fights at the top of the card – two in kickboxing and one in submission grappling.

In addition, three MMA fights are featured at the event and will be headlined by Superbon Singha Mawynn’s world championship defense of his ONE featherweight kickboxing throne against Chingiz Allazov.

‘The Burmese Python’ will be looking to secure his second straight win in the circle as he continues to re-establish himself as a world title contender. Standing in his way will be the 40-year-old Galvao, who has not competed in more than three years. Nevertheless, Galvao’s power and ground game are sure to present a challenge for the former two-division world champion.

The two will compete in an MMA bout.

The match details and betting odds as well as predictions are as follows!

Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 13, 8p.m. ET

Venue: Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by submission Win by decision Draw Aung La N Sang -900 +150 +250 +400 +5000 Gilberto Galvao +550 +1600 +1200 +1400 +5000

Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao Tale of the Tape

Aung La N Sang weighs in at 93 kilograms and stands at 1.85m tall, having a slight height advantage over Gilberto Galvao who stands at 1.78m. The two weigh the same and neither have an advantage in this area.

Originally, Sang was scheduled to square off with Fan Rong at the event, but a last-minute change has delivered the Myanmar superstar a drastically different opponent. A bout against the Brazilian Galvao at catchweight will surely present the mercurial Sang with a new challenge. Despite not competing since 2019, ‘Giba’ has kept himself in peak shape while also keeping sharp in his MMA disciplines.

‘The Burmese Python’ (28-13) is coming off a TKO win against Yushin Okami at ONE 163 back in November of last year. Meanwhile, Galvao (30-7-1) will make his return to MMA after losing his last fight to Reinier de Ridder in 2019 at ONE Championship - Legendary Quest.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Aung La N Sang 37 6’1" 205lbs (93 kg) 75" 28-13 Gilberto Galvao 31 5’10" 185lbs (83 kg) - 30-7-1

Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao Prediction

Gilbert is a decision fighter going on a 1-2 run, and got knocked out in 2017 and 2019. He hasn’t been active, and hasn’t fought in 3 ½ years. However, the 40-year-old is looking for a comeback. Sang is a former Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion.

While his record in his last five fights stands at 2-3, he’s been active in the sport and faced the best in each division since winning the double title in 2018. Overall, Sang has defeated the better pool of fighters and he crushes Gilberto in finishing power.

Prediction: Aung La N Sang by KO/TKO

