Oral Roberts vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face the No.21-ranked New Mexico Lobos on Monday, January 9.

The Golden Eagles are 13-3 with a 4-0 record in Summit League play, while the Lobos are 14-2 and 2-2 in the Mountain West Conference.

Oral Roberts vs. New Mexico Match Details

Fixture: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, 9:00 pm EST

Venue: Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Oral Roberts vs. New Mexico Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Oral Roberts Golden Eagles +4.5(-110) Over 161.5(-110) +195 New Mexico Lobos -4.5(-110) Under 161.5(-110) -240

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Oral Roberts vs. New Mexico Key Stats

The 13-3 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have been among the best teams in college basketball on the offensive side of the ball. The Golden Eagles are currently ranked ninth out of 363 teams in the nation in scoring, averaging 84.3 points per game. Oral Roberts has not found the same level of success on the less flashy side of the ball, however, as they are ranked just 267th, allowing 72.4 points per game. The Golden Eagles offensive rating, 114.6, ranks 15th, while their defensive rating, 98.5, ranks 173rd.

Oral Roberts is led by head coach Paul Mills, who is in his sixth year leading the program. Mills is in his first head coaching gig after spending the previous 14 seasons with the Baylor Bears as an assistant coach. The Golden Eagles roster does not have any top-100 recruits, however, they do have three players scoring in double figures, led by senior guard Max Abmas, who is averaging 20.7 points per game.

The 14-2 New Mexico Lobos have also been an elite unit offensively, as they rank 16th in the nation in scoring, averaging 82.6 points per game. The Lobos have also struggled on the defensive end as they have allowed 69.4 points per game, ranking just 204th in the nation. New Mexico's offensive rating, 112.1, ranks 36th, while their defensive rating, 94.3, ranks 74th.

The Lobos are led by Richard Pitino, who is in his second year leading the program. McCaffery spent the previous eight years leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers, preceded by a year as the head coach of the FIU Panthers. New Mexico does not have any top-100 recruits, however, they have three players averaging over 15.0 points per game.

Oral Roberts vs. New Mexico Betting Prediction

The New Mexico Lobos have lost their last two games after starting the season 14-0. In a matchup between two elite offenses, look for the Lobos to get the best of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Expect New Mexico to snap their recent skid as they win by at least five points.

Pick: New Mexico -4.5 (-110)

