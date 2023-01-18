Oregon vs California Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The California Golden Bears will play host to the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday night in a Pac-12 clash. Cal are an abysmal 3-15, including 2-5 against Pac-12 opponents. The Golden Bears fell to Washington on Saturday, and they'll be back home to face the Ducks. Oregon are 10-8 and 4-3 in conference play, most recently upsetting Arizona at home. Tonight, these two schools square off for the first time since February, when Cal topped Oregon in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Oregon Ducks -8.5 (-110) Over 131 (-110) -385 California Golden Bears +8.5 (-110) Under 131 (-110) +300

Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks @ California Golden Bears

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Haas Pavilion

Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears Key Stats

Oregon have been pretty mediocre across the board, but senior guard Will Richardson has really stood out this year. Richardson has been a key player for the Ducks for a few years now, and this season he's averaging a team-high 14.7 points and 5.3 assists. Teammates Jermaine Couisnard (13.8 PPG) and N'Faly Dante (13.5 PPG) have been reliable scorers too, and this trio will need to show out again tonight. The Ducks have had some really efficient scoring nights, like last game, where they shot 53% from the field, but sometimes they get really cold, which has cost them from time to time.

Cal are not efficient at all, as they shoot just 42% overall and 31.1% from deep. Leading scorer Devin Askew (16.1 PPG) has been great, but he's missed the previous four games, and it's unknown whether he'll suit up tonight. Cal plays at a pretty slow pace, which hurts their ability to get high-quality looks, and a lack of playmakers doesn't help. Tonight, if Askew is forced to sit out, look for guard Dejaun Clayton and forward Lars Thiemann to take on larger roles.

Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears Betting Prediction

Oregon have played just three road games, but they've gone 10-3 ATS facing teams that are under .400 at home. This bodes well for tonight, whether Cal's Askew plays or not. Considering that the road team has covered six of the past eight head-to-head meetings between these conference foes, back Oregon here. Cal is also 3-8 ATS at home, and they're just too inconsistent to trust.

Prediction: Oregon -8.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 51-40-3 (+69.3 units)

