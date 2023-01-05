Oregon vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | PAC-12 | College Basketball

Thursday night's Pac-12 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes will take place in Boulder.

The Ducks enter this contest with a record of 8-6 and a winning streak of four straight games. So far in Pac-12 play, the Ducks are 2-1. The Buffaloes have won five of their previous six games and are 9-6 overall. However, the Buffaloes' record in conference play this year is just 1-2.

Oregon vs Colorado Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oregon Ducks +115 +2 (-105) Over 143.5 (-110) Colorado Buffaloes -135 -2 (-115) Under 143.5 (-110)

Oregon vs Colorado Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks at Colorado Buffaloes

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Coors Events Center, Boulder, CO

Oregon vs Colorado Key Stats

The Ducks have improved their record to 8-6 this season following a sluggish start to the campaign. They have now won four of their last five games. After defeating rival Beavers 77-68 at home on Saturday, the Ducks will enter this game on a high.

With the majority of their scoring coming from inside the arc, the Ducks are now ranked 172nd in the nation in scoring offense this season. In terms of three-point shooting, the Ducks are only 311th in the nation. The Ducks have played well on defense so far this year. They are currently ranked 65th in scoring defense. Additionally, they rank 146th in three-point defense.

When the Buffaloes play the Ducks on Thursday, they'll try to get back to winning. The Buffaloes finished their non-conference schedule with four straight victories before beating Pac-12 foe Stanford to make it five straight victories. Saturday's streak came to an end as Cal defeated them on the road, 80-76.

They'll be hoping to improve upon the terrible performance they put up against a struggling Cal squad over the weekend. The Buffaloes will need to rely on their offense to do this. In terms of scoring offense, the Buffaloes are rated 55th in the nation.

However, their three-point shooting ranking in the country is only 226th. The Buffaloes are ranked 175th in scoring defense. They rank 221st in three-point defense, making them weak on the outside.

Oregon vs Colorado Betting Prediction

Although the Buffaloes are equally good on the glass as the Ducks are on the defensive end of the court, the Buffaloes want to attack and can typically do so thanks to their pronounced rebounding advantage most nights.

In this game, no. The Ducks can prevent the Buffaloes from playing at their preferred tempo because they are almost on par with them on the glass. Tonight, bet on the Ducks to cover the spread.

Pick: UO Ducks +2 (-105)

