Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Pac-12 | College Basketball

The Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Saturday night. The Ducks are 11-8 for the season and are currently in the sixth spot in the conference standings.

The Cardinal are 6-12 for the season and currently sit at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

They defeated the OSU Beavers in their last game and covered the spread as 11.5-point favorites. The Ducks routed the California Golden Bears in their most recent game and covered the spread as eight-point favorites.

Oregon vs Stanford Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Oregon Ducks -165 -3.5 (-105) Over 138 (-105) Stanford Cardinal +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 138 (-115)

Oregon vs Stanford Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion, California

Oregon vs Stanford Key Stats

In their last two games, the Ducks (11-8) have performed admirably. The Ducks defeated the California Golden Bears 87-58 as nine-point road favorites last Wednesday after defeating the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats 87-68 at home earlier in the week.

The Ducks are ranked No. 48 in the KenPom rankings and No. 56 in the NCAA NET rankings. The Ducks rank 42 in the nation with a scoring rate of 112.5 points per 100 possessions while giving up 98.3 points in return. N'Faly Dante scores 13.4 points per game and contributes 7.2 rebounds, while Will Richardson averages 14.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

This past Thursday, the Cardinal (6-12) snapped a five-game losing streak. They won their first conference game of the year with a thrashing of the OSU Beavers, 67-46. The Cardinal had a fantastic 15/9 assist-to-turnover ratio thanks to their strong defensive performance, which also resulted in the Beavers committing 17 turnovers.

In both the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings, the Cardinal are ranked Nos. 105 and 136, respectively. The Cardinal rank 100th in the nation with 107.8 points scored per 100 possessions while scoring 101.7 points in return. Spencer Jones, who averages 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Stanford this season, is the team's top scorer. Michael Jones follows closely behind with 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Oregon vs Stanford Betting Prediction

For the majority of the season, the Ducks have been among the most erratic and unpredictable teams in the country. But in their last two performances, they've played incredibly well, and I anticipate that when the Ducks play the Cardinal, they'll put on another excellent performance.

However, it may be argued that the OSU Beavers are a far worse squad than the Ducks, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, despite the Cardinals' recent thrashing of the Beavers. I believe this is the ideal time for the Ducks to end their losing streak against the Cardinal after failing to cover in six straight road games. In their previous 11 home games, the Cardinal have only been 3-8 ATS.

Take the away team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Oregon Ducks -3.5 (-105)

