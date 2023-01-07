Oregon vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Oregon Ducks (8-7) will face the Utah Utes (12-4) in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. Oregon has lost two of their last three, getting blown out at Colorado 68-41 on Thursday.

The Ducks won the turnover and free throw battle but shot an embarrassing 1-of-14 from deep and 26% from the field overall. Leading scorer Will Richardson had a night to forget, going for five points on 11% shooting in 29 minutes.

Former Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier was the only Duck in double-figures, scoring 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy again missed Thursday's contest and is questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.

Oregon vs. Utah

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Oregon Ducks +5.5 o135.5 +195 Utah Utes -5.5 u135.5 -240

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Utah has won three straight since losing back-to-back games to BYU and TCU. They most recently beat Oregon State 79-60. Leading scorer and 2021-22 All-Pac-12 honoree Branden Carlson posted a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double, while senior Marco Anthony also dropped a double-double. Former Cincinnati Bearcats guard Gabe Madsen and sophomore Lazar Stefanovic scored in double-figures.

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Oregon Ducks own a 1.12 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 30th in the nation. Utah has the 137th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.99. OU does well in all key stats, but spacing, shot selection, and open three rate, where they are in the 22nd percentile or worse. Conversely, the Utes are in the 15th percentile in defensive shot-making and top 150 in open three rate but in the 74th percentile in defensive spacing.

The Ducks own high-frequency numbers in cut, finishing at the rim, half-court, isolation, off-screen, and post-up shot types. They are in the top 150 in all those shot types, highlighted by a 1.25 SQ PPP in shots off of the cut (33rd). Conversely, the Utes are top 150 in all those categories except in isolation, with a 0.91 SQ PPP (197th).

The Utah Utes have a 1.08 AdjOFF SQ, the 64th-best mark in the country. OU has posted a 0.94 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 35th in the country. The Utes are in the top 50 in shot selection and rim & three SQ PPP. The Ducks in the top top 80 in both those key categories.

Utah is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, finishing at the rim, half-court, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up. The Utes are in the top 150 of all those shot types except off-screen. Oregon is in the top 150 in defending all those shot types except midrange, off-screen, and post-up.

Oregon vs. Utah Prediction

Dana Altman's teams usually figure it out as the season moves along, and the 2022-23 rendition of the Ducks should be no different. They are still meshing with the injury of Keeshawn Barthelemy and the continued growth of freshman star Kel'el Ware. Meanwhile, Utah is good but will get matched from an athletic standpoint with the Ducks. OU is receiving too many points not to justify taking the Ducks, so grab them in this late-night Pac-12 matchup.

Prediction: Oregon +5.5 (-110)

