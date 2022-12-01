The Washington State Cougars (3-2) will open conference play when they travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks (3-4) on Thursday night. Washington State is 1-2 on the road, beating Eastern Washington, but losing to Boise State and Prairie View A&M by double-digits. The Cougars most recently stomped out the Detroit Mercy Titans 96-54. They hit a record-tying 19 threes, led by St. Mary's transfer Jabe Mullins with six. He finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Leading scorer Bamba scored 18 points in only 23 minutes of action. DJ Rodman, son of Dennis Rodman, had nine points and four rebounds in the win. Tennessee transfer Justin Powell and former ESPN top 100 prospect Mouhamed Gueye also scored double-digit points.

Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Washington State Cougars +4 0135.5 +155 Oregon Ducks -4 u135.5 -185

All Lines Provided by BetRivers Sportsbook

After a 66-56 home loss to the juggernaut Houston Cougars, Oregon participated in the Phil Knight Invitational, losing to UConn and Michigan State before salvaging a win over Villanova, 74-67. The Ducks played without off-and-on starting center Nate Bittle, second-leading scorer N'Faly Dante, and starting guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, but still triumphed over a suddenly reeling "Nova" squad. Oregon finished the game on a 10-0 run, with star guard Will Richardson scoring five of his 19 points in the final two minutes of regulation. Quincy Guerrier, who scored a combined 13 points in the two games leading up to Villanova's win, dropped a season-high 21 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-10 from deep. With fellow big men Bittle and Dante on the mend, coach Dana Altman deployed five-star freshman Kel'el Ware for 37 minutes. He finished with 13 points and seven rebounds on 55% from the field.

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions

Washington State

Offensive Key Stats

AdjOFF SQ = 1.06 (59th)

Rim & Three SQ PPP = 1.11 (46th)

Shot Selection = 83rd Percentile (53rd)

Open Three Rate = 18.3% (223rd)

Offensive Shot Type: SQ PPP (Strengths & Weaknesses w/top 150 Frequency)

Catch & Shoot Three-Pointer = 1.08 (25th)

Pick & Roll Ball Screen = 1.06 (32nd)

Half Court = 1.03 (57th)

Isolation = 0.93 (99th)

Midrange = 0.76 (224th)

Post-Up = 0.82 (272nd)

Defensive key stats

AdjDEF SQ = 1.02 (213th)

Spacing = 9th Percentile (33rd)

Rim & Three Rate (34th)

Open Three Rate = 11.0% (46th)

Shot Selection = 15th Percentile (58th)

Free Throw Rate = 33% (210th)

Shot Making =85th Percentile (318th)

Defensive Shot Type: SQ PPP (Strengths & Weaknesses w/top 150 Frequency)

Off-Screen = 0.86 (9th)

Off the Dribble Three-Pointer = 0.91 (17th)

Isolation = 0.80 (23rd)

Cut = 1.18 (129th)

Finishing at the Rim = 1.09 (129th)

Pick & Roll Ball Screen = 0.99 (198th)

Oregon

Offensive Key Stats

AdjOFF SQ = 1.07 (47th)

Rim & Three Rate = 93.9% (19th)

Shot Selection = 80th Percentile (62nd)

Open Three Rate = 19.3% (210th)

Shot Making = 38th Percentile (212th)

Spacing = 23rd Percentile (274th)

Offensive Shot Type: SQ PPP (Strengths & Weaknesses w/top 175 Frequency)

Isolation = 1.02 (16th)

Half Court = 1.03 (62nd)

Off The Dribble Three-Pointer = 1.03 (82nd)

Cut = 1.29 (114th)

Defensive key stats

AdjDEF SQ = 0.96 (85th)

Free Throw Rate = 18.1% (11th)

Shot Selection = 6th Percentile (22nd)

Rim & Three Rate SQ PPP =1.02 (68th)

Rim & Three Rate = 84.4 (72nd)

Shot Making = 90th Percentile (333rd)

Defensive Shot Type: SQ PPP (Strengths & Weaknesses w/top 150 Frequency)

Half Court = 0.96 (87th)

Off the Dribble Three-Pointer = 0.87 (143rd)

Off-Screen = 1.01 (202nd)

Oregon vs. Washington State Prediction

Neither Oregon nor Washington rank inside the top 250 in KenPom's adjusted tempo metric. Defensively, the Ducks have been a top-100 team this season. They excel in free throw rate, shot selection, and forcing teams to play in the half-court. "Wazzu" will also play in the half-court, suggesting that this contest's tempo will stay slow. With both teams thriving outside transition, if the "Cougs" take a step back from making it rain from downtown, the game should stay under the closing line.

Prediction: Under 135.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes