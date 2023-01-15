Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Injury Report, Starting 5s and Picks - January 15 | 2022/23 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic are traveling as they head to Denver to play the Nuggets on Sunday night. In Mile-High City, two teams at the opposite extremes of their respective conferences' playoff pictures square off in the hardwood. Orlando enters after suffering a 112-108 away setback against Utah on Friday night, despite covering as a five-point underdog.

As a five-point underdog, Denver defeated the Clippers 115-103 on the road on Friday night. Denver has won 11 of the last 12 meetings and holds a slim 34-33 advantage in the overall regular-season series between the teams.

Orlando averages 110.3 points per game on the season, which ranks them 27th in the league going into this matchup. With 43 rebounds per game, Orlando ranks 18th in the league in rebounding, and with 22.3 assists per game, they are 28th.

Orlando's scoring defense, which allows 113.9 points per game, ranks 16th in the league. Paolo Banchero leads Orlando with a season-scoring average of 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. With an annual field goal percentage of 46.9%, Orlando is ranked 18th in the league.

With 117 points scored per game on average this season, Denver ranks sixth in the league in scoring offense. Denver ranks second in assists per game with an average of 28.6 while ranking 15th in rebounds with 43.3 per game.

Denver ranks 14th in scoring defense, allowing 113 points per game on average. Nikola Jokic has been the team's top scorer this season with 24.9 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game.

Denver shoots 50.9% from the field, which places them second in the league. Denver shoots 12.3 three-pointers per game, placing them in 12th place overall, while the team as a whole makes 40.1% of its three-point tries, placing them in the first place.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic at Denver

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Players Team Status Injury Gary Harris Orlando Magic Questionable Hand Chuma Okeke Orlando Magic Out Knee Jonathan Issac Orlando Magic Out Knee Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Probable Ankle Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Probable Wrist Peyton Watson Denver Nuggets Out Thigh Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Out Hand Collin Gillespie Denver Nuggets Out Leg

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Orlando Magic +385 +10 (-110) Over 231.5 (-110) Denver Nuggets -500 -10 (-110) Under 231.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Denver

PG - Jamal Murray | SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF - Michael Porter Jr. | PF - Aaron Gordon | C - DeAndre Jordan

Orlando

PG: Markelle Fultz; SG: Franz Wagner; SG: Gary Harris; SF: Paolo Banchero; C: Wendell Carter, Jr.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Betting Prediction

When it comes to coping with the altitude of playing at the Ball Arena, Denver is incredibly difficult at home, and they have a deep rotation to work with. Orlando has played tough, but their offense ranks in the bottom five against a Denver club that is dynamic and very efficient on the offensive glass. Give Denver an advantage given how well they're performing right now as they extend their winning streak to six games.

Pick: Denver Nuggets -10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes