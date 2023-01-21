Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Prediction

The Orlando Magic take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Saturday (January 21) in NBA Regular Season action.

The two sides are incredibly close to each other in the Eastern conference standings as the Wizards currently sit in 12th place with a 19-26 overall record and the Magic in 13th place with a 17-28 record. Both sides come into this game on the back of much needed wins as they look to put together a run of positive results and climb up the table into the play in positions.

The Wizards won their last game 116-105 against the New York Knicks as their big three all performed to an influential level. The Magic on the other hand, came out with a very surprising victory over the high flying New Orleans Pelicans with the final score reading 123-110. Franz Wagner was especially fantastic in the last game as he added 30 points 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury absences.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Orlando Magic +7 (-110) Over 230 (-112) +220 Washington Wizards -7 (-110) Under 230 (-110) -277

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Starting 5s

Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter

Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Bradley Beal SF Kyle Kuzma PF Kristaps Porzingis C Daniel Gafford

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Prediction

On paper, the Washington side have a much better squad as compared to Orlando. With their entire roster back to full fitness, the Wizards can expect to go on a healthy winning run to cement themselves as one of the better Eastern Conference sides.

When all three are on the court together, they look much better as a team as the front court provides much-needed offensive and defensive balance. Orlando have been quite solid this season, but still lack consistent star quality which their opponents have in abundance.

Wizards: -7 (-110)

