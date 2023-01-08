Patriots vs Bills: Prediction: Who will win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread and Picks - Pats in desperation for a win - NFL Week 18

Following the serious injury suffered by Buffalo's safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night, the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will have the difficult chore of playing a very important football game on Sunday afternoon.

Even though New England defeated Miami last week, they still need a victory on Sunday in order to maintain their playoff prospects.

Patriots vs Bills Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New Engalnd Patriots +300 +7.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -365 -7.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Patriots vs Bills Match Details

Fixture: New England Patriots at Buffalo

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York

Patriots vs Bills Key Stats

New England got off to a rough start this season, dropping three of its first four games. However, they soon recovered, winning five of its following six games. Following that, they lost four of their next five games. With a 23-21 victory over Miami last week, they were finally able to get back on track.

For the majority of the year, New England's offense has struggled, coming in at No. 26 in terms of yards per game (312.9). With 317.7 yards allowed per game, Buffalo's defense is ranked seventh in the NFL. Throughout this season, Jones has completed 65.2% of his throws for 2,754 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Buffalo's chances of obtaining the top seed are currently uncertain. To clinch the top spot, they needed two victories in the final two weeks of the regular season. However, because their game against Cincinnati was postponed, they will now need to win on Sunday and for Kansas City to lose in order to achieve that goal.

Buffalo won six straight games going into their matchup with the Bengals on Monday night, defeating the Browns, Lions, New England, Jets, Dolphins, and Bears. Star quarterback Josh Allen, who heads the NFL's fourth-ranked offense, serves as their leader (381.4). With 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions this season, he has completed 63.4% of his throws.

Patriots vs Bills Betting Prediction

In honor of Hamlin, who has already asked physicians if his team won the game on Monday night, expect Buffalo to play their finest game of the season.

Going into that game, Buffalo had a six-game winning streak and had demolished New England in their previous three encounters.

Due to the playoff standings, New England is under a ton of pressure and won't be able to defeat Buffalo's inspired performance.

Pick: Buffalo Bills -7.5 (-110)

