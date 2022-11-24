Pats vs Vikings: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks: Can the Vikings bounce back on Turkey Day?

The Minnesota Vikings will play host to the New England Patriots this Thanksgiving Thursday. Minnesota suffered an embarrassing 40-3 loss last week to the Cowboys that they'll look to shake off tonight. The Patriots, led by their defense, triumphed over the Jets 10-3 via a late punt return TD to move to 6-4. The Vikings still hold an 8-2 record on the year, the second-best mark in the NFC, and tonight they'll try to beat the Pats for the first time since 2000.

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Match Details

Fixture: New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Thursday, November 24, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line New England Patriots +2.5 (+100) Over 42.5 (-105) +120 Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-115) Under 42.5 (-110) -140

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Key Stats

The Patriots, led by second-year QB Mac Jones, have had some issues on offense, but lately, they've done enough to win each of their last three games. Jones had a solid performance against the Jets, completing 23 of his 27 passes for 246 yards, but in the defensive battle, he failed to record a passing TD for the third time this year. He's thrown just four TD passes to seven interceptions this year, which is subpar, but last week is encouraging going forward. The Pats' backfield of Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris has played well this year, but New England's overall success can be attributed to their stellar defense. New England gives up the fourth-fewest total yards and second-fewest points, which will be very significant against a high-powered Vikings offense. Even though New England has just played two weak offenses, holding opponents to six combined points over two weeks is very impressive.

The Vikings have some amazing offensive weapons in Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, but overall they rank in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories. They scored just three measly points last week, but they have enough talent to dominate teams. The Patriots do have one of the best offenses in the NFL, though, so something has to give on Thursday night.

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Prediction

The Pats, led by their excellent defensive unit, have been in control for the most part over their last six games. They've won five of these six, and they'll come into Minnesota with a lot of confidence. The Vikings were defeated at home for the first time all year, and they do have the better team on paper. Take Minnesota here and expect them to cover, as they've beaten some quality opponents over the past several weeks.

Prediction: Vikings -2.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes