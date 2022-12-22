Penn State vs Quinnipiac Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the NCAA at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday (December 22).

The Lions are off to a great 8-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're seventh in the Big Ten Conference and on a two-game winning streak. They're coming off a 97-67 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats, who are on a 9-3 start to the season, are tenth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. They're coming off a 63-56 loss against the Saint Peter's Peacocks in their previous outing.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Penn State Nittany Lions -1500 -15 (-110) O 139 (-110) Quinnipiac Bobcats +900 +15 (-110) U 139 (-110)

The Nittany Lions have started the season on a positive note with eight wins and only three losses. The losses have come against the No. 21 Virginia Tech Hokies (61-59), Clemson Tigers (101-94) and Michigan State Spartans (67-58). The Lions have a 5-1 home record.

The team is above the average mark when it comes to offense. They're averaging 76.7 points per game, which ranks 107th in the league, and conceding 66.5 points per outing, which ranks 124th in the league.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, have had nine wins and three losses this season. They suffered losses against Hofstra Pride (72-70), Niagara Purple Eagles (64-60) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (63-56). They now have a tough away game to contend with.

The team is averaging 72.8 points per game and conceding 66.4 per outing.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22; 04:30 pm ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, Pennsylvania

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Prediction

The Nittany Lions are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games played on a Thursday. Fourteen of their last 18 home games have been against the spread.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but there's a clear difference between the two teams. Penn State plays in a better conference and has a better offense.

The Nittany Lions clearly have home advantage and are favorites for the game. Expect a one-sided game for the home team.

Final Prediction: Nittany Lions -15 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes