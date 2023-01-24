Penn State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the first time this season.

Penn State won their game on Saturday, bringing their conference record to 4-4. The Nittany Lions will have to figure things out away from home if they want to compete for the Big Ten crown. They are only 1-3 on the road so far this season.

Rutgers enter this game close on the heels of a loss that dropped their conference record to 5-3. The loss also saw them drop out of the AP top-25 rankings after they had entered as #23 for the first time this season. They are 11-2 at home.

Two teams that are packed tight in the standings will meet tonight, looking to keep climbing up. Let's see which of these schools are poised to perform better.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Penn State +6.5 (-110) Over 128.5 (-110) +225 Rutgers -6.5 (-110) Under 128.5 (-110) -275

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Penn State vs. Rutgers Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Penn State vs. Rutgers Key Stats

Penn State recently faced Purdue and Wisconsin, the second and fourth-best defenses in the Big Ten, respectively. They lost both games and were held under 65 points in both.

They are set to face a Rutgers defense that allows the fewest points per game (57.6) in the conference, ranking fifth in the nation in that regard. Only one team has exceeded 65 points against Rutgers at home all season.

The Scarlet Knights have only exceeded 65 points in two of their conference games, both of which came against Ohio State.

One of those games went into overtime. They are averaging 64.1 points per game against the Big Ten, as opposed to their 70.2 points per game average this season.

They are only shooting 42.7% as a team this season, which ranks 277th in the nation.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

We trust the Rutgers defense to shut down Penn State, especially at home where they've excelled this season.

However, their offensive struggles may keep the game close throughout. Penn State isn't even remotely at Rutgers' level defensively.

This game will probably be low scoring, regardless of who wins.

Prediction: Under 128.5 (-110)

