Penn vs. Brown Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Brown Bears will play their first Ivy League game of the season when they battle tonight. They're the only teams in the conference that haven't begun conference play yet.

The Quakers have won seven of their last eight games against Brown. They are 7-7 for the season, although just 2-4 on the road. They are led by Jordan Dingle, who averages the third-most points per game in the country with 24.1.

The Bears are 7-6 this season and have won the last two games they played on their home floor. The last time they played, they fell just short against Northwestern, the last game that they played in 2022.

This will be a tone-setting game for both schools as they begin conference play. Let's see who will get their Ivy League schedule started with a win.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Pennsylvania -1.5 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) -120 Brown +1.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110) +100

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Match Details

Fixture: Pennsylvania Quakers @ Brown Bear

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Pizzitola Sports Center

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Key Stats

Jordan Dingle leads a Pennsylvania offense that puts up 74.1 points per game, 143rd in the NCAA. Their shooting percentage is 45.5%, which is 141st.

They should have a significant edge over the Brown offense, which only scores 63.8 points per game (340th). They are also far less efficient, only hitting 42.7% of their shots, which is 271st in the nation.

Conversely, Brown's defense is much better than Pennsylvania's. Brown holds opponents to 63.3 points per game, 54th in the country. Pennsylvania has allowed 73.1 points per game this season, 282nd in the country.

Surprisingly, Penn has better defensive efficiency though. The Quakers' opponents only shoot 42.6%, while the Bears' opponents shoot 43.3%.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Betting Prediction

This game should be tight throughout, but I think the Quakers have the edge. They force just as many misses as Brown but are much better offensively. They also have one of the top scorers in all of college basketball.

Pennsylvania has played a tougher schedule to this point and has come out in a nearly identical position. I like the Quakers to take this game.

Prediction: Pennsylvania Money Line (-120)

