Penn vs Cornell Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 6 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Newman Arena will host an Ivy League NCAAB matchup between the Pennsylvania Quakers and the Cornell Big Red on Friday (January 6) evening.

The Quakers are a strong 8-7 (1-0) so far and are on a three-game winning streak after coming off a 76-68 road win against the Brown Bears on Monday.

The Big Red are 11-3 (1-0) so far this season and are on a four-game winning streak after coming off a 74-63 road win on Sunday against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Penn Quakers vs Cornell Big Red Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Penn Quakers +155 +4.5 (-110) Over 154.5 (-110) Cornell Big Red -188 +4.5 (-110) Under 154.5 (-110)

Pennsylvania Quakers vs Cornell Big Red Match Details

Fixture: Pennsylvania Quakers vs Cornell Big Red

Time and date: Friday, January 6, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Newman Arena, Ithaca, NY

Pennsylvania Quakers vs Cornell Big Red Key Stats

The Quakers are a strong offensive team, averaging 74.2 points per game. They distributed the basketball at a decent rate as they are averaging 15.6 assists over the course of the season.

Junior guard Jordan Dingle has led the team, averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. He is one of the most important cogs on both sides of the ball for the Quakers.

Their defense has been decent so far as they're allowing 72.7 points per game. The Quakers have been good, forcing 3.3 blocks and 5.6 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Big Red are an incredible offensive team as they score 84 points per outing and shoot a great 48.7% from the field. Senior guard Greg Dolan has been doing well, averaging 13.9 points, four rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in 28.7 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have struggled a bit throughout the last year as they have given up 71.7 points per game. They have done decently well as they're forcing 2.4 blocks and 10 steals per game up to this point.

Pennsylvania Quakers vs Cornell Big Red Best Picks and Prediction

With the adjusted efficiency margin provided by KenPom, there is a bit of a difference here as Pennsylvania is 153rd in the sport with a +1.35 rating while Cornell is 132nd in the country with a +2.86 rating.

These offenses in the previous four games are showing a difference in their ability to score as the Quakers are scoring 76.3 points per game while the Big Red are averaging 86.8 points per game. Go with Cornell Big Red to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Cornell Big Red -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes