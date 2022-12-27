Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday (December 27) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Wizards have been in terrible form. They have only won two of their last 10 games. They are currently 13-21 as they sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a very impressive 125-111 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Kyle Kuzma once again starred for the Wizards, scoring 32 points on the night. Kuzma is averaging nearly 24 points per game in December, adding two 30+ outings this month. He has been incredibly accurate with his shooting, going 49% from the field and nearly 40% from three.

The 76ers are one of the most in-form teams in the NBA, winning all of their last eight games. With their latest 119-112 win over the New York Knicks, they improved to a 20-12 record, climbing up to fifth place in the East. Joel Embiid and James Harden were once again exceptional as they led their side to a win, combining for 64 points.

MVP frontrunner Embiid has been at his imperious best this season, especially this month. He is averaging nearly 36 points per game in December, adding another 35 in their last game. He is currently the scoring leader in the entire NBA, averaging 33.1 points per game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey Foot Out

The only notable absentee for this game is Tyrese Maxey, who misses out with a foot problem.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Philadelphia 76ers -4.5 (-112) Over 226.5 (-110) -187 Washington Wizards +4.5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) +150

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Starting 5s

76ers: PG James Harden SG De’Anthony Melton SF Tobias Harris PF P.J. Tucker C Joel Embiid

Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Bradley Beal SF Deni Avdija (GTD) PF Kyle Kuzma C Kristaps Porzingis

76ers vs. Wizards Betting Prediction

The 76ers are the prime favorites in this contest. They have a much superior lineup and are in amazing form. They are unbeaten in eight games and will look to extend that run. The Wizards have been terrible this month, going 2-10 over the last 12. Joel Embiid and James Harden’s form is a major positive for the 76ers and enables them to win this game comfortably.

76ers: -187

