Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - October 4, 2022 | MLB 2022 Regular Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will play their penultimate MLB game of the regular season tonight (October 4) at the Citizens Bank Park.

Last night, Philly clinched their first playoff berth since 2011. However, being a game back off the Padres in the wildcard race, it's still unclear who they will play in the first round; it will either be the New York Mets or the St. Louis Cardinals. Either way, they have an incredilby tough road to the World Series.

Pitching in this one is Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

This is Verlander's 15th year in the season, and he's never had a season this good. This is his last start of the regular season, and he has an ERA of 1.80. He earned just 34 runs all season; his next lowest total was in 2018 when he allowed 60. Verlander is a legend, and there is no telling how long he will be pitching in the majors.

Meanwhile, this was Suarez's first full season as a starter, and he had a respectable season. Today will be his 29th start of the season, and he enters play with a 10-6 record and an ERA of 3.37.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 7:05 pm EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Phillies +1.5 (-150) +165 Over 6.5 (-125) Astros -1.5 (+125) -200 Under 6.5 (+105)

These are two stunds hurling today, and runs will come at a preimum, and that's what bettors should wager. Suzares has allowed ten runs over his last five starts, and Verlander has allowed three runs in his last five games.

First Five Innings: Under 3.5 Runs (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Prediction

It's surprising Verlander wasn't given the day off, given the Astros place in the standings. They have locked up the best record in the American League and have no chance of catching the Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

They have their playoff seeding locked in, so the Cy Young, apparent, must have wanted one more rep before the playoffs. So with Verlander on the mound, bettors should not go against him.

Houston -1.5 (+125)

