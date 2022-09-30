Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Game 2 Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will be at home to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night for the second game of the day-night doubleheader. These NL East rivals have had very different seasons, but recently they've both lost seven of their previous ten.

The Nationals came out on top versus the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to improve to 54-101 on the year. The Phillies currently hold an 83-72 record on the season after their loss versus the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Washington has been awful at home this year, sporting just a 25-52 record at Nationals Park entering Friday. Philly, meanwhile, has taken 22 of the last 26 meetings dating back to last season, and they desperately need to get back into the win column.

Washington's Tommy Romero gets the ball on Friday night. He has just 4 2/3 appearances under his belt in three career appearances. Expect him to just pitch one or two innings against a Phillies lineup that scores the seventh-most runs per game. The Nationals bullpen will be relied on to record 20+ outs, most likely, and their bullpen ERA of 3.98 is slightly below average. Expect the Phillies to get the bats going as they desperately need both games of this doubleheader.

Noah Syndergaard gets the ball Friday for the Phillies, carrying a 9-10 record and a 4.12 ERA. He'll navigate a Nationals lineup that is averaging just 2.4 runs per game in their past seven. Although, recently, the right-hander's performances have dipped, as he's carrying a 6.14 ERA in his past four outings. Syndergaard has faced the Nationals a ton in his career and twice in the last two months. He's been hit pretty hard by Washington, so look for him to try and fare better this time around.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -190 -1.5 (-125) Over 8.5 (+100) Washington Nationals +165 +1.5 (+105) Under 8.5 (-120)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

It's never easy to sweep a doubleheader, so if Philly wins game one this afternoon, then Washington could be hungry to win game two. Still, the Phillies' are way more talented in every area, but given the fact that they haven't won a game since last Friday, they're not too appealing to back at the moment. The over, however, has hit in 10 of the previous 12 meetings here, so expect these lineups to beat up on what could be two tired bullpens.

Prediction: Over 8.5 (+100)

