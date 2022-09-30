Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will settle in for a full day of doubleheader MLB action against the Washington Nationals on Friday (September 30). The Phillies will step into the ring having a lot more to lose, with a record of 83-72 and a chance to make one last push to grab a wildcard spot. The Nationals will enter the day with a depressing 54-101 record and last place in the league.

The Phillies are coming off a tough three-game sweep and desperately need to make up ground. They were outscored 8-3 by a below-average NL opponent and need to strike hard against the Nationals now.

The Nationals haven't had many positives to build on this season, as their record speaks for itself. However, they will return to Washington and look to do exactly that after being able to steal an extra innings win on Wednesday. The Nationals scored just five runs in their last series, allowing 18 runs, which is par for the course this season if you're a Nationals fan.

The Phillies will put LHP Bailey Falter on the mound, who holds a 5-4 record in just 77 innings pitched this season. That's the only positive pitching stat for the Phillies, while he also has an ERA of 14.73 in the last seven days and 4.21 on the season.

The Nationals, meanwhile, can relate to the pain as they send out Erick Fedde with a 6-11 record and 5.34 ERA this season. Expect trouble to continue for both the Nationals and Phillies pitching, as neither starter has All-Star quality stuff.

Both teams have been lacking production at the plate recently. Given the caliber of the pitching matchup, the Nationals and the Phillies will have to look at Game 1 as a chance to spark a change. Harper, Schwarber, and Soto are all capable of flipping the switch to get their teams rolling, and one of the three should execute early.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Match Details

Date and Time: Friday September 30; 1:05 pm EST

Philadelphia Philles vs Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money-line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -175 -1.5 (-110) Over 8.5 (-110) Washington Nationals +145 +1.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

Sportsbooks leave a lot to the imagination in this game, giving such even odds either way.

The offensive production is set to explode for either team, so it's a solid night to count on some scoring action. Nevertheless, only the Philadelphia Phillies really have anything to play for when it comes to results. The Phillies can be expected to put everything in to getting game 1 of the doubleheader and get off to a quick start.

Prediction: Phillies ML (-175) and over 8.5 (-110)

