Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns (20-18) are coming into tonight on a rough three-game skid. Their opponents, the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14), are coming in off back-to-back victories over the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns have noticeably floundered of late, scoring just 83 points against the New York Knicks in their most recent game. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are looking stronger than ever this season, with point/shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scoring an astonishing 71 points in their most recent game.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Suns @ Cavaliers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

On the Suns' front, power forward Jae Crowder remains out due to contract issues. Shooting guard Devin Booker is out with a groin injury. Small forward Cameron Johnson is out with a knee injury.

On the Cavaliers' end, shooting guard Dylan Windler is out with an ankle injury. Point guard Darius Garland is doubtful due to a thumb injury. Point guard Ricky Rubio is out with a knee injury. Power forward Dean Wade is out with a shoulder injury. Power forward Evan Mobley is questionable due to ankle problems.

Player Team Injury Status Jae Crowder Suns N/A Out Devin Booker Suns Groin Out Cameron Johnson Suns Knee Out Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out Darius Garland Cavaliers Thumb Doubtful Ricky Rubio Cavaliers Knee Out Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Evan Mobley Cavaliers Ankle Questionable

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Suns +5 (-110) Ov 219.5 (-110) +175 Cavaliers -5 (-110) Un 219.5 (-110) -205

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Suns - PG: Chris Paul, SG: Landry Shamet, SF: Mikal Bridges, PF: Torrey Craig, C: Deandre Ayton

Cavaliers - PG: Donovan Mitchell, SG: Caris LeVert, SF: Lamar Stevens, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Suns vs. Cavaliers Prediction

The Suns are on a hard run of luck lately with a litany of injuries to contend with. Their offense was substandard against the Knicks, with center Deandre Ayton's mere 12 points being the lead for the team.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are essentially being carried by the offensive power of Donovan Mitchell lately. The arguable team MVP looked simply unstoppable against the Bulls, securing his team an important OT victory over the Chicago outfit.

The Suns' defense will likely struggle to contain a player as explosively dangerous as Mitchell tonight. Defensively, the Cavaliers will also have the edge and are surrendering just 106.9 points per game on average.

Overall, this is the Cavaliers' game to win.

Prediction: Cavaliers -5 (-110)

