Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors in the third of four meetings this season. The Suns have won the previous two meetings.

The 20-21 Suns are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference as they have lost their past six games and nine of their past 10. Phoenix has been a middle-of-the-pack unit on the offensive side of the ball as they rank 17th in points per game and ninth in offensive rating. They have been better on the defensive end, ranking sixth in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.

The 20-20 Warriors are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference. However, they have lost their past two games after winning five in a row. Golden State has been strong offensively, as they rank sixth in points per game and 17th in offensive rating. They have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, however, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 19th in defensive rating.

The Suns are 6-14 on the road while the Warriors are 17-4 at home.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Suns will be without their star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul as they are sidelined with a left groin strain and right hip soreness, respectively. They will also be without starting forward Cameron Johnson, who remains sidelined with a torn meniscus, and backup point guard Cameron Payne, who is out with a right foot sprain. Starting center DeAndre Ayton and forward Torrey Craig, who replaced Johnson in the starting lineup, are both questionable to play with a left ankle sprain and right ankle sprain, respectively. Guard Landry Shamet is also questionable with right hip soreness.

The Golden State Warriors are set to get superstar point guard Steph Curry back as he is listed as probable after missing 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation. Starting guard Klay Thompson is listed as probable with left knee soreness. Forward Jonathan Kuminga and center James Wiseman will be sidelined as they deal with a right foot sprain and left ankle sprain, respectively. Forward JaMychal Green remains out due to a right lower leg infection, while Andre Iguodala is listed as probable due to left hip injury management.

Suns vs. Warriors Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Hip Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot DeAndre Ayton Phoenix Suns Questionable Ankle Torrey Craig Phoenix Suns Questionable Ankle Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Questionable Hip Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Probable Shoulder Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Probable Knee Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors Out Foot James Wiseman Golden State Warriors Out Ankle JaMychal Green Golden State Warriors Out Leg Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors Probable Hip

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Phoenix Suns +12(-110) Over 230.5(-110) +540 Golden State Warriors -12(-110) Under 230.5(-110) -770

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Suns - PG Landry Shamet, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Torrey Craig, PF Dario Saric, C DeAndre Ayton

Warriors - PG Steph Curry, SG Klay Thompson, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have struggled tremendously as of late as they have lost their past six games as they are depleted with injuries. While the Warriors suffered a rough stretch of injuries as well, they are set to have most of their key contributors available. Look for the Warriors to take advantage of a banged up Suns team as they win by at least 13 points.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors -12 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes