Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

The Phoenix Suns face the Toronto Raptors on Friday (December 30) at the Scotiabank Arena in NBA Regular Season action.

The Suns are in torrid form, having lost four of their last five games. After ending last season with the best regular season record in the entire NBA, they haven’t been up to the pace till now.

With Devin Booker suffering a long-term injury, the Suns are a shadow of themself. They are the second-best offense in the league, rated 117.1, scoring nearly 115 points per game. They also rank in the top ten for the least points allowed per game with 112.

The Raptors aren’t in the best of form themselves, going 2-2 over the last four. They come into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak, the latest of which came against the Memphis Grizzlies 106-119. With that loss, they fell to a 15-20 record and 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Pascal Siakam has been in terrifying form recently, averaging 35.4 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists over the last five games.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank, Toronto, Canada

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Groin Out Phoenix Suns Cam Johnson Knee Out Phoenix Suns Cam Payne Foot Out

Three of the Suns’ regular starting five are out injured as Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, and Cam Payne are all set to miss out.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Phoenix Suns +1.5 (-110) Over 222 (-110) +102 Toronto Raptors -1.5 (-110) Under 222 (-110) -120

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Suns: PG Chris Paul SG Mikal Bridges SF Torrey Craig PF Jock Landale C Deandre Ayton

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet (GTD) SG OG Anunoby SF Scottie Barnes PF Juancho Hernangomez C Pascal Siakam

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Prediction

The Suns are in a world of hurt. They haven’t played well recently and come into this game with a major injury crisis. Without Booker, Payne, and Johnson, the Suns don’t stand a chance in this game.

On the other hand, the Raptors have a fully fit lineup and boast of a brilliant Pascal Siakam who can’t put a foot wrong. They have been great at the Scotiabank Arena this season, going 10-8 at home.

Toronto Raptors: -120

