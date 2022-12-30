Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

The Phoenix Suns face the Toronto Raptors on Friday (December 30) at the Scotiabank Arena in NBA Regular Season action.
The Suns are in torrid form, having lost four of their last five games. After ending last season with the best regular season record in the entire NBA, they haven’t been up to the pace till now.
With Devin Booker suffering a long-term injury, the Suns are a shadow of themself. They are the second-best offense in the league, rated 117.1, scoring nearly 115 points per game. They also rank in the top ten for the least points allowed per game with 112.
The Raptors aren’t in the best of form themselves, going 2-2 over the last four. They come into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak, the latest of which came against the Memphis Grizzlies 106-119. With that loss, they fell to a 15-20 record and 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Pascal Siakam has been in terrifying form recently, averaging 35.4 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists over the last five games.
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details
Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ Toronto Raptors
Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Scotiabank, Toronto, Canada
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report
Three of the Suns’ regular starting five are out injured as Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, and Cam Payne are all set to miss out.
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s
Suns: PG Chris Paul SG Mikal Bridges SF Torrey Craig PF Jock Landale C Deandre Ayton
Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet (GTD) SG OG Anunoby SF Scottie Barnes PF Juancho Hernangomez C Pascal Siakam
Suns vs. Raptors Betting Prediction
The Suns are in a world of hurt. They haven’t played well recently and come into this game with a major injury crisis. Without Booker, Payne, and Johnson, the Suns don’t stand a chance in this game.
On the other hand, the Raptors have a fully fit lineup and boast of a brilliant Pascal Siakam who can’t put a foot wrong. They have been great at the Scotiabank Arena this season, going 10-8 at home.
Toronto Raptors: -120
