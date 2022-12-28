Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 28 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns (20-15) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Their opponents tonight, the Washington Wizards (14-21), most recently defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111.

Prior to their win over the Grizzlies, the Suns were on a three-game losing skid. The Wizards, meanwhile, have had a rough season for the most part, enduring a 10-game losing skid earlier this month. Both teams will look to build on their new-found momentum tonight.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Suns @ Wizards

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report

On the Suns' front, Jae Crowder remains out due to contract issues. Small forward Cameron Johnson is out with a knee injury. Shooting guards Devin Booker and Landry Shamet are out due to Achilles and groin issues, respectively. Point guard Cameron Payne is out with a foot injury.

On the Wizards' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status Jae Crowder Suns N/A Out Cameron Johnson Suns Knee Out Devin Booker Suns Achilles Out Landry Shamet Suns Groin Out Cameron Payne Suns Foot Out

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Suns -1 (-115) Ov 229 (-110) -120 Wizards +1 (-105) Un 229 (-110) +100

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Starting 5s

Suns - PG: Chris Paul, SG: Damion Lee, SF: Mikal Bridges, PF: Torrey Craig, C: Deandre Ayton

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Kristaps Porzingis, C: Daniel Gafford

Suns vs. Wizards Prediction

After a strong start to the season, the Suns have slowed down considerably in more recent weeks. Their upset win over the Memphis Grizzlies is a good sign for the injury-stricken Phoenix outfit moving forward. Point guard Duane Washington Jr. rose to the occasion with 26 points and eight assists. The Suns will need another top-level performance from him tonight to keep their new-found momentum alive.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have looked passable in their recent wins. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis was the team MVP against the 76ers, with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The Wizards will have the home-court advantage tonight. They're also injury-free right now which hands them another advantage over the beaten down Suns.

Even with their injury woes, the Suns are the superior overall team and should be able to string together a winning streak tonight.

Prediction: Suns -1 (-115)

