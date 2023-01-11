Pitt vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

We have an ACC showdown tonight as the Pittsburgh Panthers are in North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils.

Pitt lost their last game against Clemson, ending their five-game winning streak. The streak saw them take down two ranked ACC rivals, North Carolina and Virginia. Tonight they'll have a chance to take down a third, except this one is on the road.

The #24 Duke Blue Devils survived their trip to Boston College, winning by one point and avoiding a second straight loss. Duke has been awful on the road this season, but at home is a different story. They are 8-0 in Cameron, and the closest game was a nine-point victory over a ranked team.

Tonight is a big matchup for both schools. Let's see if Pitt can move to 5-1 in ACC play with another big upset, or if Duke will maintain their juggernaut status at home.

Pitt vs. Duke Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Pitt +8.5 (-105) Over 142.5 (-106) +310 Duke -8.5 (-115) Under 142.5 (-114) -400

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Pitt vs. Duke Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Panthers @ Duke Blue Devils

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Pitt vs. Duke Key Stats

Pitt has slightly better numbers offensively this season.

They are scoring 75.2 points per game (116th) on 44.8% shooting from the floor (169th).

Duke has put up 72.8 points per game this season, which is 167th. Their team shooting percentage is 43.9%, 227th in the nation.

However, defensively Duke has been significantly better.

Duke holds opposing teams to 63.5 points per game, which is 33rd in the country. Enemy teams hit 41.4% of their shots against the Blue Devils, 82nd, and only 29.1% of their threes, which is 28th.

Pitt is allowing 68.2 points per game this season, which is 160th nationwide. However, their opponents also don't shoot well against them.

They limit opponents to 41.4% shooting from the floor (93rd) and 30.6% shooting from three (68th).

Pitt vs. Duke Betting Prediction

Duke has had their fair share of struggles this season, but they've been limited to games on the road or at neutral sites. At home, they have been a completely different beast this season. Pitt is by no means a cupcake, but this game may get away from them very quickly tonight in Durham.

Prediction: Duke -8.5 (-115)

