Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Rhode Island Rams Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday. The Panthers are in fifth place and have won out of the three games they have played till now.

The Rams had a great start to the season and are 2-1 in the three games they have played this season. They are a very balanced side with potent attack and defense.

The Panthers have done well this season. Quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Nate Yarnell have covered 682 passing yards. Slovis has a completion percentage of 62.5 and averages 10.5 yards per passing attempt. His gameplay is crucial for the team.

Jared Wayne has created great opportunities for the team with his reception. He has completed 265 yards so far, with an excellent average of 20.4 yards per receiving attempt.On defense, Brandon Hill is a mainstay with great defensive capabilities. He has 19 tackles to his name with 11 solos and 8 assisted tackles.

The Rams have done well and will look to amend their performance in the game.Quarterback Qasin Hill has contributed with his 705 passing yards at an average of 5.9 yards per attempt. He will try to improve his completion rate at the end of the game.

Reception has been good for the Rams. The duo of Ed Lee and Kathero Summers have done well and have 466 passing yards in between them. The average of both the players is above 17 yards per attempt and brings solidity to the team.

Defensive work was done by Jake Fire and Evan Stewart. Fire contributed with 17 solos and 8 assisted tackles, and the defense was very strong with only one touchdown given in their own half.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Rhode Island Rams Match Details

Fixture: Rhode Island [email protected] Pittsburgh Panthers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 12 pm EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Rhode Island Rams Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER RHODE +125 +34.5(-110) o56.5(-109) PANTHERS -150 -34.5(-112) u56.5(-110)

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Rhode Island Rams Best Picks

Kedon Slovis will be a key player for the Panthers. He has done brilliantly this season and on offense, his contributions have been immense. His performance will determine the outcome of the game.

Rhodes' defense has done its job with Jake Fire. Jake has done well with 17 solo tackles and will be crucial for the team to break the attack on the Panthers.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Rhode Island Rams Prediction

Both teams look strong to finish with a win, but the Panthers are in better shape to win this game. Their defense is good and the same goes for the attack.

Prediction :- The Panthers will win it.

