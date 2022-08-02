Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. The Pirates fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Sunday to move to an abysmal 40-62 on the year. Looking at the Brewers, they currently hold a 57-45 record on the season after losing to the Boston Red Sox previously.

Pittsburgh has struggled while home, holding just a 21-29 home record. On the flip side, Milwaukee is 31-25 on the road and 7-2 in their last nine games at PNC Park.

Bryse Wilson gets the call Tuesday for the Pirates, sporting a 1-5 record and a 7.59 ERA as a starter. Recently the righty has been much better, holding a 3.27 ERA in his past four outings. Wilson will face a Brewers lineup that is averaging six runs per game in their last seven, which could serve as a tough task.

The encouraging news for the Pirates is that Wilson shut down Milwaukee at the beginning of July. He went six strong innings of two-run ball in a 7-4 victory. Look for Wilson to try and replicate this performance on Tuesday.

The Brewers will be playing their first game without All-Star Josh Hader, who they just traded to the San Diego Padres. First-place Milwaukee was able to acquire several arms in return, so we'll see how this trade pans out.

Corbin Burnes will be on the hill Tuesday for Milwaukee. He is 8-4 and has a 2.31 ERA in 20 starts. This Pirates offense that he'll be up against ranks #28 in runs per game, and in their past seven, they're only averaging three runs per contest.

Last outing, Burnes threw six frames, giving up five hits and three earned runs, while fanning 11 in a win versus the Minnesota Twins. The 2021 National League Cy Young winner has an impressive 1.57 road ERA in nine starts. Expect him to keep dominating away from home in this one.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -260 -1.5 (-145) Over 7.5 (-120) Pittsburgh Pirates +220 +1.5 (+125) Under 7.5 +100)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Kolten Wong will be squaring off with Bryse Wilson on Tuesday. Versus righties, he has been great, carrying a .846 OPS. Wong should have a productive game out of the five-spot in the order against a struggling Pirates pitching staff.

Pick: Kolten Wong Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Pirates are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak that they'll look to end Tuesday. The Brewers have had the Pirates' number in recent meetings, especially in games played in Pittsburgh. Expect the road team to come out on top in the series opener.

Prediction: Brewers -1.5 (-145)

