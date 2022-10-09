Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 9 | 2022 NFL Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) will meet a confident Buffalo Bills (3-1) in NFL action on Sunday (October 9). The Bills are set to host the week 5 matchup at the Bills Stadium, in what could be tough away trip for the Steelers.

Both teams play in the American Football Conference (East & North). The Bills lead the head-to-head record (3-2).

Buffalo started the new NFL season on a positive note. Their Game 1 away victory against the Los Angeles Rams (10-31) was an impressive one.

They put in their most dominant display so far at home against the Tennessee Titans, destroying them (41-7). They came a small bump in the road when they lost to the Miami Dolphins by a whisker (21-19). They picked themselves up to win a close away game against the Baltimore Ravens 20-23.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has had a rough start to the season. They are three losses down and have earned just a single win. Although they started with a win in the opening game, they failed to follow that up.

After beating the Cincinnati Bengals (20-23) away, they lost 17-14 to the New England Patriots at home. That started with a string of losses to the Cleveland Browns (29-17) and New York Jets (24-20).

There is a genuine problem with Pittsburgh's offense at the moment. In four games, they have crossed the 20-point mark only once. Their quarterback Mitch Trubisky has underperformed. In only one game he has crossed the 200 passing yards mark. His counterpart, Josh Allen, has been sublime for the Bills, though, something the Steelers need to be wary about.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bulls: Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 01:00 pm EDT

Venue: Bills Stadium, New York

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bulls: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Steelers +600 +14 (-115) O 45.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -850 -14 (-105) U 45.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: Pick

Against a struggling Steelers team, Josh Allen will look to continue his fine form. He has close to 1000 passing yards in just four games and will look to cross that mark in Game 5.

Pick: Josh Allen Total Passing Yards Over 271.5 (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: Prediction

An away game is going to be difficult for the Steelers to win. The Bills are in great form, and the momentum is surely with the home team. Expect a straight win for Buffalo.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills To Score In Every Quarter- Yes (+110)

