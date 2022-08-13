Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Preview, & Prediction August 13, 2022 | NFL Preseason

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Preview: Will Pickett impress in his first apperance in black and yellow?

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are ready for tonight's preseason game to kick off. Not only will they get a look at potential starter Mitch Trubisky, but they will also get a sneak peek at the potential future of the franchise. The Steelers used a first-round pick on Pickett, so he is absolutely in their future plans.

Seattle will look to turn the page on Russell Wilson and prove to their fans that they can still compete at a high level. Now, this is only the preseason, so we're not likely to see starters play a lot of snaps. However, this is the time of year when role players will look to solidify their spots on rosters.

The preseason is all about finding out which guys give your team the best chance to win football games. In week one of the preseason, we will see some starters try to knock the rust off, so this is the perfect time to try to find value on these games.

If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Preview:

As stated above, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are very excited to tune in to tonight's matchup. They will see two promising rookies take the field in Kenny Pickett and George Pickens. This could possibly be a dangerous quarterback-reciever tandem in the future. For now, the rookie QB will have to wait in Mitch Trubisky's shadow.

It's very likely that we will see three quarterbacks play tonight for the Steelers, and all three will be looking to impress head coach Mike Tomlin. There's one thing that's guaranteed in the NFL, and that's nothing. Although Trubisky has been named the starter, he has two guys behind him that are hungry.

The Pittsburgh defense was great last season, and they made Ben Roethlisberger's last season at the helm a lot better than it should've been. However, Mike Tomlin has always found a way to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers relevant. The Steelers defense will most likely not include stars T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, as there is a boat load of money invested in those guys.

Seattle Seahakws Prediction:

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a rebuild. They have two quarterbacks who will get the majority of the snaps tonight because of the uncertainty of the position heading into the season. Veteran Geno Smith and Drew Lock will compete to win the starting job. Geno Smith will get the nod in tonight's matchup, most likely due to his familiarity with the offensive system.

The Seahawks are looking to figure out what this year's team is made of, so they may have an incentive to play a lot of different guys throughout this game. Seattle's defense has a lot of question marks surrounding it. There are a lot of new faces in the locker room that are looking to make their mark.

Pick/Prediction: Over 37 (-110)

Both teams are experimenting with new quarterbacks, and the offenses aren't in rhythm at this point in the season. However, neither of these defenses will play their starters for a long period of time.

All the quarterbacks who will be on display in this game are more than capable of putting up points. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph have experience at the NFL level. For Seattle, Geno Smith and Drew Lock have a lot of games under their belt as well.

Since 2005, the over has hit 55% of the time in the preseason when the total is 37 points or less. We're riding this trend and taking the over for this clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers!

