Pittsburgh vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 30 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The Pittsburgh Panthers of the ACC face off with the UCLA Bruins of the Pac-12. Both teams were in transition in 2022. The Pittsburgh Panthers lost the leader of their offense, QB Kenny Pickett, to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Panthers then lost explosive WR Jordan Addison to the transfer portal, eventually landing at USC. It felt like it took forever for the Panthers to find their footing, but they did, finishing the 2022 season on a four-game winning streak.

It was not surprising to see a Chip Kelly offense dominate with a superb rushing attack, but UCLA were downright dominant in the run game, ranking fourth in the nation on the ground. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the dual-threat QB that makes the Chip Kelly offense work.

RB Zach Charbonnet provides the physical running style that complements Thompson-Robison so well. Who will be victorious in this one -- a resurgent Pittsburgh program or the rampant rushing attack of the UCLA Bruins?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Pittsburgh +7.5 (-110) O 54 (-110) +245 UCLA -7.5 (-110) U 54 (-110) -295

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. UCLA Bruins Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. UCLA Bruins

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. UCLA Bruins Best Pick

The Pittsburgh Panthers have a difficult task ahead of them, and will now miss several contributors. Losing stud DT Calijah Kancey is a big deal. Kancey is a talented player on the defensive line and one of the team leaders, but also, his absence will make it easier for the UCLA Bruins run game to dominate the action.

Expect UCLA to control the trenches and to lean on RB Zach Charbonnet during his last game as a Bruin before heading off to the NFL. Take the over on the rushing yards for Zach Charbonnet.

Zach Charbonnet RB, UCLA Bruins, 100.5 Rushing Yards: Over

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. UCLA Bruins Final Prediction

The Pittsburgh Panthers are a hot team heading into this one. For the longest time, it looked like the Panthers may miss the Bowl action altogether. The Panthers' coaching staff did a tremendous job keeping this team together during 2022.

Unfortunately, for the Pittsburgh faithful, it feels like they are outmanned in this one. The UCLA Bruins are one of the more explosive teams in College Football, and when their running game gets going, they are virtually impossible to stop. UCLA pulls away in the 2nd half. Take the Bruins and give the points.

UCLA Bruins -7.5(-110) Over 54 (-110)

