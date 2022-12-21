UC Davis vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | Big West battles PAC-12 | College Baketball

The UC Davis Aggies will take on the UCLA Bruins in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday evening. The Aggies are 7-4 so far this season and will look to make an impact in the Big West Conference.

The Bruins are 10-2 for the season and are expected to dominate the PAC-12 conference this time around. They defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in their most recent game and covered the spread as 2.5-point favorites. The Aggies lost to the Eastern Washington Eagles and failed to cover the spread as slight underdogs.

UC Davis vs UCLA Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under UC Davis Aggies +24 (-110) Over 146 (-110) UCLA Bruins -24 (-110) Under 146 (-110)

UC Davis vs UCLA Match Details

Fixture: UC Davis Aggies at UCLA Bruins

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

UC Davis vs UCLA Key Stats

To try and improve on their 7-4 record and 1-3 road record against the top-ranked Bruins, the Aggies travel to Los Angeles. The Aggies lost 79-68 to Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday.

They will now face the potent Bruins in their final non-conference game of the year. The Aggies lost to Eastern Washington despite shooting only 37% from the floor and committing 11 turnovers in the second half.

The Aggies, who are ranked 66th in the nation in points per game, are one of the most aggressively scoring teams in the country. They are ranked 135th in three-point field goal percentage and 28th in offensive rebounds. They do not, however, effectively guard the basketball.

By their high standards, the Bruins appear to be finding their footing after a shaky start to the season. They have won seven in a row, including two straight victories against teams ranked in the top 25—Maryland on the road and Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic in New York.

The Bruins are third in the country in offensive efficiency, tenth in turnovers committed per game, and twenty-fifth in average points scored per game. They are ranked 11th in terms of defensive efficiency, 77th in terms of three-point field goal defense, and 36th in terms of scoring defense.

UC Davis vs UCLA Betting Prediction

With seven straight victories, including two over opponents ranked in the top 20, the Bruins are playing their best basketball of the year. Both offensively and defensively, the Bruins are effective. They rank third in both offense and defense in terms of effectiveness.

The Aggies are rated 28th in the nation for overall rebounding, but the Bruins can compete with them on the glass and have a good shooting percentage. Tonight, bet on the home team to win and cover the spread.

Pick: UCLA Bruins -24 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes