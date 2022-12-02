PointsBet Promo Code for FIFA World Cup 2022 Games Today  - Get 5x $100 In Free Bets- Uruguay, South Korea and Switzerland in action

PointsBet offers up to $500 (no promo code required) in free bets and innovative betting options like PointsBetting and Bet Multipliers. In this article, we will go through ways to utilize the benefits of the offer for betting on FIFA World Cup games.

No promo code is required if you join through the link below.

How to Sign Up for PointsBet & Claim the Welcome Bonus without Promo Code?

PointBet's registration process is simple.

Step 1. Click on the link below to sign up.

Step 2. Enter your location and personal details to set up your account (Agreed to Terms and Conditions, and you must be 21+ years old)

Step 3. Make your first deposit and bet. The app will show you a grid of featured games on the home screen to choose from. You can also navigate to specific leagues to find something to bet on without a promo code.

Step 4. Clicking on the bet cell will open the bet slip Quick Bet option, where users can enter their wager amount and place their bet instantly.

Step 5. Place your bet and wait for the results. Once your bet wins, you will receive credits to your account for the 'Payout' total. Your account balance will not change if you lose your bets.

Promotion Terms & Conditions for the Pointsbet offer

Wagering requirements: New users only, who must be in a legal betting state and 21 years old. Place a fixed odds bet each day for five days. Get up to $100 back on your first fixed odds cashed bet of the day if you lose. Free Bet credits will be assessed within 24 hours of the bet settlement.

Free Bet credits expire within seven days of receipt and cannot be withdrawn as cash and also do not qualify for use for other promotional offerings.

Choose a World Cup game to place a bet and qualify for the offer

There are multiple games to bet on today, as teams will battle it out one last time to stay in the competition.

The matchup will have eight teams playing tonight, with two of them already guaranteed to qualify for the Round of 16 from their respective groups. It will be interesting to see if South Korea can beat Portugal for a win.

Will it be the end of Uruguay? They face Ghana. Both sides would like to bury their chances to have a big impact on the game. Uruguay need a win but for Ghana, a draw might work.

Will Cameroon win against Brazil for their survival? Will Switzerland come up with a win to shut the door for Serbia and Cameroon?

All the teams have enough strength to support their claim, let's see how they plan it out.

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 2182 votes