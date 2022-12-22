Portland State vs California Baptist Prediction

The Portland State Vikings take on the California Baptist Lancers on Thursday (December 22) in NCAA Basketball action.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

Portland State Vikings vs California Baptist Lancers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Portland State Vikings +7.5 (-110) Over 143 (-110) +295 California Baptist Lancers -7.5 (-110) Under 143 (-112) -385

Portland State Vikings vs California Baptist Lancers Match Details:

Fixture: Portland State Vikings @ California Baptist Lancers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 10:00 pm ET

Venue: CBU Events Center, Riverside, California

Portland State Vikings vs California Baptist Lancers key stats

The Baptist Lancers are in superb form, winning three consecutive games. Their latest win came against Sonoma State, beating them 88-67. They are currently sixth in the Western Athletic Conference, going 8-4 thus far. In their last win, Tre Armstrong top scored with 16 points, while Timothy Ighoefe added a double-double scoring 12 and getting 10 boards.

Their leading scorer for the season Taran Armstrong had a woeful game last time out, scoring no points in nearly 20 minutes. He has been averaging over 11 points per game thus far, while also leading the side in assists with nearly 5 per game.

He has shot the ball pretty efficiently, going 44% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. In addition to his offensive output, he is putting in a fairly good shift in defense as well, averaging a steal per game.

The Vikings come into this game with a 5-7 record. They are in poor form, having lost all of their last three games. They are currently sixth in the Big Sky Conference, only two games behind the first-placed Montana State.

Jorell Saterfield performed admirably in their last game, scoring 23 points in just over 37 minutes. He has been their shining light this campaign, leading the scoring 16 points per game. He also leads the side in three-pointers made per game, with 3 per game.

Portland State Vikings vs California Baptist Lancers Final Prediction

The Lancers should easily win this game. They are in great form having won all of their last three. They have a very strong home record, having gone 6-1 thus far.

The Vikings on the other hand are struggling for form, losing three straight. They themselves have a less-than-desirable road record, only winning one of their five away games. The Lancers are clear favorites.

Baptist Lancers: -7.5 (-110)

