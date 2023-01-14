Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 14| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, January 14, in NBA regular season action. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Mavericks are 2-2 over the last four games and come into this game on the back of a very important 119-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. This victory had a major impact on the Western conference standings as they improved to a 24-19 record and climbed up to fifth place. Dallas have been in very good form, having won seven of their last 10 games and now have more wins than the Sacramento Kings, who sit above them in the standings in fourth.

Portland, on the other hand, are on an extreme opposite run of results as compared to Dallas. They have now lost five games on the spin and eight of their last 10. Following a turn of terrible results, they have fallen to a 19-22 record and are down to the 12th seed in the Western conference standings. With an increasing up-turn in the Lakers’ form, Portland are in grave danger of being overtaken by the LA side.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury absences.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Portland Trail Blazers +1.5 (-110) Over 225 (-107) +102 Dallas Mavericks -1.5 (-110) Under 225 (-110) -122

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Blazers: PG Damian Lillard (GTD) SG Anfernee Simons SF Josh Hart PF Jerami Grant C Jusuf Nurkic

Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic SG Spencer Dinwiddie SF Tim Hardaway PF Reggie Bullock C Christian Wood (GTD)

Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction

Luka Doncic is displaying unprecedented form at the moment and has been the driving force behind the great run of results the Mavericks have experienced recently.

The Mavs have won eight road games already this season and come up against a struggling Blazers side. Portland are winless in five and will find it very tough to win this one either. Their defense has a tall task ahead of them to try and keep Luka and Co. quiet, but it will be difficult.

Mavericks: -122

