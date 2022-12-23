Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With a recent playoff series and two matchups this season between the two teams, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are no strangers to each other. They split the first two games of the year, both taking place in Portland, and now the season-series shifts to Denver.

The Nuggets have won five of six and are led by Nikola Jokic, who is averaging nearly a triple-double this season. The Trail Blazers have lost three of four, but Damian Lillard is healthy and averaging 27.7 points per game.

Both teams have their eyes fixed on a deep postseason run this year. Let's see how they stack up in round three.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers @ Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ball Arena

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Both teams have a lot of names on their injury reports, but not many are listed as out.

The Nuggets have already ruled out Connor Gillespie. Jeff Green, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Peyton Watson are all either probable or questionable.

For the Blazers, Nassir Little and Gary Payton II are both out. Drew Eubanks, Josh Hart, Damian Lillard, and Jusuf Nurkic are all listed as probable. Justice Winslow is also on the injury list, but is doubtful to play tonight.

Player Team Injury Status Collin Gillespie Nuggets Leg Out Jeff Green Nuggets Back Probable Jamal Murray Nuggets Knee Questionable Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets Heel Questionable Payton Watson Nuggets Ankle Questionable Drew Eubanks Trail Blazers Hip Probable Josh Hart Trail Blazers Ankle Probable Damian Lillard Trail Blazers Wrist Probable Nassir Little Trail Blazers Thigh Out Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Calf Probable Gary Payton II Trail Blazers Conditioning Out Justice Winslow Trail Blazers Ankle Doubtful

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Portland Trail Blazers +4.5 (-115) Over 232.0 (-110) +160 Denver Nuggets -4.5 (-105) Under 232.0 (-110) -190

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Trail Blazers - PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Anferee Simons, SF: Josh Hart, PF: Jerami Grant, C: Jusuf Nurkic

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter Jr., PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction

When the two teams meet, scoring seems to come easily. Three of the last four matchups between Denver and Portland have exceeded 240 total points, including both games this season.

Both teams are top-10 in offensive rating, with Denver ranking 3rd and Portland ranking 8th. In defensive rating, both are bottom-10 in the NBA, with Portland ranking 22nd and Denver ranking 25th. Two of the premier offensive talents are playing tonight, Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard. Expect plenty of buckets.

Prediction: Over 232.0 (-110)

