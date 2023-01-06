Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday (January 6) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Blazers are in terrible form, having lost five of their last seven and six of their last ten. ON the back of this woeful run, they have fallen to a 19-18 record and seventh place in the Western Conference standings. They come into this game after losing their last game 106-113 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Blazers were unable to keep the high flying Anthony Edwards quiet as he scored 32 points.

Dame Lillard continued his great run of form, leading his team in points with 27. He has been prolific ever since his return from a long injury layoff in November. From December onwards, Lillard has averaged over 28 points per game alongside seven assists a night. He has scored with sniper-like accuracy as well, nailing 40% of his threes and 90% of his attempted free-throws.

The Pacers were unfortunate to have their incredible four-game win streak ended the last time they played, losing 126-129 against the 76ers. Following that great run of form, they have improved to a 21-18 record and up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers @ Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Neither side has any notable absentees due to injury.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Portland Trail Blazers +1.5 (-110) Over 231.5 (-112) +100 Indiana Pacers -1.5 (-110) Under 231.5 (-110) -120

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Blazers: PG Damian Lillard SG Anfernee Simons SF Josh Hart PF Jerami Grant (GTD) C Jusuf Nurkic (GTD)

Pacers: PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Buddy Hield PF Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner

Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Prediction

The sides are quite evenly matched. The Blazers have a better backcourt on paper, but the Pacers are a better side overall.

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield have performed admirably around their star Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging nearly 21 points, 11 assists and 4 boards per game at home this season.

The Pacers have been brilliant at home this season, winning 13 of their 20 home games. They should take this one as well.

Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-110)

