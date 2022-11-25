Portland vs Villanova Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 25 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Portland Pilots on Friday night at the Rose Quarter in Oregon. This is a matchup between a struggling unit from the Big East and a fighting contender from the West Coast Conference.

The Wildcats are 2-3 for the season and have been way off from their projected performances over the years, whereas the Pilots are 4-3 and have looked pretty impressive this season considering their lack of performance in the previous two seasons.

Portland vs Villanova Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs Portland Pilots

Date and Time: Friday, November 25 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Oregon

Portland vs Villanova Key Stats

The average point total for the Pilots is 77.2. In their most recent contest with the Tar Heels, they managed to score a decent 81 points, while making 37.5% of their three-point attempts and 48.3% of their field goals. With 21 points and three rebounds, Moses Wood was the Pilots' top scorer.

Alden Applewhite scored 14 points and dished out two assists for the game's total, while Tyler Robertson scored 13 points and dished out seven assists. With 70.6 points allowed per game, the Pilots have had trouble on defense. They lost their previous game by a score of 89 points, so they will have to perform better to prevail.

The Wildcats lost to the Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 81-79, where they failed to cover the spread but hit the over in their total points bet for the game. The Wildcats were led by Caleb Daniels, who had 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Brandon Slater contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and 21 points and 10 rebounds in Eric Dixon's final tally.

The Wildcats have performed better on the defensive end of the court, as they are giving up 68 points on average, but they seem to restrict their opponents by keeping their field goal percentage and three-point percentage in check. Dixon and Daniels have been the strongholds of their offense, but the rest of the roster has struggled to up its game this season.

Portland vs Villanova Betting Prediction

The Wildcats came very close to winning their last contest, which has been a positive aspect considering their struggles this season. This was their second-highest-scoring game of the season. Protecting the ball and maintaining possession have been some of the strong points of this Wildcats' unit.

Both teams have been scoring at will and have hit the over in three of their previous six games. This should be an easy one, as the total points will hit the over, and the Wildcats will prevail tonight.

Pick: Total Over

