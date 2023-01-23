Prairie View vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | SWAC | College Basketball

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup on Monday night. The Panthers are 7-13 for the season and currently sit in seventh spot in the conference standings.

The Bulldogs are 6-13 for the season and sit in eighth spot in the SWAC standings. They lost to the Texas Southern Tigers in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs. The Panthers lost to the Alabama State Hornets in their last game and failed to cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites.

Prairie View vs Alabama A&M Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Prairie View A&M Panthers -155 -2.5 (-110) Over 135 (-110) Alabama A&M Bulldogs +135 +2.5 (-110) Under 135 (-110)

Prairie View vs Alabama A&M Match Details

Fixture: Prairie View A&M Panthers vs Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Date and Time: Monday, January 23 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Elmore Gymnasium, Huntsville

Prairie View vs Alabama A&M Key Stats

The Panthers have scored 67 points on average while shooting 40 percent from the field, while they surrendered 70 points while shooting 43.5%. Jeremiah Gambrell averages 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds, while Will Douglas averages14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Tekorian Smith is pulling down 2.3 rebounds, and Yahuza Rasas is the third player in double figures. The Panthers' field goal percentage is 26.5 percent, and their free throw percentage is 68.5 percent. The Panthers are collecting 32.7 rebounds per game while allowing 33.4 percent three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs have scored 70.3 points on 43.4 percent of their shots on average and have surrendered 75 points on 44% of their shots. Messiah Thompson averages 10.4 points and 1.8 rebounds, while Garrett Hicks averages 14.5 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Olisa Blaise Akonobi is dishing out 0.6 assists, and Dailin Smith is the third player with ten or more points. The Bulldogs' field goal percentage is 38.4%, while their free throw percentage is 66.8%. The Bulldogs have pulled down 28.3 rebounds per game while only allowing 36.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Prairie View vs Alabama A&M Betting Prediction

The Panthers are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games overall and 6-2-1 ATS in their past 9 games played at neutral venues.

Although neither of the teams named above are exceptional, the Panthers are, for what it's worth, playing better ball.

The Bulldogs have suffered heinous defeats, losing by an average of 11.2 points when they were pegged as underdogs. Take the away team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Prairie View A&M Panthers -2.5 (-110)

