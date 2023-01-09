Prairie View vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The SWAC is in action tonight as the Prairie View Panthers are on the road to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Tigers tonight. Both teams are fresh off conference wins coming into tonight's game.

Prairie View earned a seven-point victory at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak on the road for the Panthers. They are 2-1 in SWAC play so far this season, sitting one game out of first place early.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win over Texas Southern at home was their first conference triumph of the season. The game also pushed the Golden Tigers to a perfect 5-0 record at home this year. They will look to keep that streak alive tonight.

Both teams will be looking to build upon their previous successful outings. Let's see if Prairie View will win on the road again, or if Arkansas-Pine Bluff will protect their house yet again.

Prairie View vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Prairie View -2.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-106) -137 Arkansas-Pine Bluff +2.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-114) +114

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Prairie View vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Match Details

Fixture: Prairie View A&M Panthers @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: H. O. Clemmons Arena

Prairie View vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Key Stats

We are looking at two of the worst teams in the nation when it comes to scoring.

The Golden Lions are putting up 64.3 points per game, 339th in the nation. They are only shooting 37.8% from the floor this season, 358th out of the 363 teams in the country.

The Panthers aren't much better, putting up 68.9 points per game on 40.9% shooting. Their points per game rank is 253rd, and their shooting percentage is 332nd.

Both teams are shooting under 30.0% from three-point range.

Defensively, they rank slightly better, but neither mark is pretty.

Prairie View is giving up 72.1 points per game (257th), and their opponents shoot 45.5% from the field (303rd). Arkansas-Pine Bluff is allowing 69.8 points per game (213th) and foes hit 43.4% of shots against them (216th). The Golden Lions' three-point defense has been surprisingly stout, as they hold opponents to 30.7% (72nd) from beyond the arc.

Prairie View vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff Betting Prediction

Both of these offenses are putrid. Unless there are a lot of transition buckets or trips to the free-throw line, both teams are going to spend a lot of time fighting for rebounds off misses. Their respective defenses haven't been great either, but should be able to get plenty of stops and turnovers as both get their fair share of steals. Take the under.

Prediction: Under 140.5 (-114)

