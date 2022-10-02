Premier League Best Bets Today: Predictions for October 2 | EPL 2022-23

Two games kick off this Sunday in the Premier League. The first game of the day is as big as it gets in modern football folklore.

The predictions for the day's games are as follows:

Premier League Best Bet #1: Manchester City vs Manchester United

The two Manchester giants, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United face off in the Manchester Derby.

The game extends beyond form and table positions, as it's always something more. City are at their exemplary best, being the only unbeaten team in the league after Tottenham Hotspur's defeat last night.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are lighting fireworks every week, and City cannot stop tormenting opposing defenses.Jack Grealish has been called into question over his somber form at the start of the season, but he seems to have silenced his critics with a goal against Wolves in the last game.

Meanwhile, the Erik ten Hag movement has well and truly taken off at Manchester United. The Reds Devils are on a four-game winning streak in the league, bagging major scalps in Liverpool and Arsenal.

United have a few suspension concenrs, which could put them at a disadvantage. Match sharpness and intensity could be the deciding factor for United. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have started the season well. The latter bagged the Premier League Player of the Month award for September, while his manager was named the Manager of the Month.

City vs United Final Prediction

The Manchester Derby never ceases to impress. City and United are as strong as they have been recently, but City will start as the strong favorites for obvious reasons. They are firing on all cylinders, and United don't have enough squad to compete.

Premier League Best Bet #1: Leeds United vs Aston Villa

In the second game of the day, Leeds United take on Aston Villa. Both teams have been mediocre and are residing in mid-table in the Premier League standings.

Leeds started the season off brilliantly, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea in their first three games but have fallen off since then. They are winless in their last three and seemingly losing touch. A large-scale roster switch over the summer saw star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave the club, but the team seems to have coped up well. They are 13th in the standings just above their opponents.

Villa, meanwhile, started the Premier League season poorly but have picked up momentum. In their last two games, they avoided defeat against City before beating Southampton. Steven Gerrard's side are playing a very fluid counter-attacking style with a very solid defensive block. They kept the incredible City attack quiwr and broke their defence down in a brisk counter-attack.

Leeds vs Villa Final Prediction

This game has the prospects of being a cracker. Both teams play fast-paced counterpunch football, so the contest should see plenty of goals. Leeds, though, are favored in this one because of their home advantage and because of their fewer injury concerns than their opponents.

