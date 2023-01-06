Princeton vs Columbia Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 6 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Francis S. Levien Gymnasium will host an Ivy League NCAAB matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Columbia Lions on Friday (January 6) night.

The Tigers are a solid 10-4 (1-0) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after coming off a 69-66 home win against the Harvard Crimson on Saturday. The Lions are 6-10 (1-0) so far and are coming off a 62-60 home win against the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday.

Princeton Tigers vs Columbia Lions Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Princeton Tigers -670 -10.5 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) Columbia Lions +470 +10.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110)

Princeton Tigers vs. Columbia Lions Match Details

Fixture: Princeton Tigers vs Columbia Lions

Time and date: Friday, January 6, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York City, NY

Princeton Tigers vs. Columbia Lions Key Stats

The Tigers are a solid offensive team, averaging 75.8 points per game. They have distributed the basketball well, as they are averaging 14.8 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Ryan Langborg has been leading the team as he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes per game. He is doing a bit of everything to contribute to wins.

Their defense has been doing well as they're giving up 65.1 points per game. The Tigers need to improve at forcing mistakes as they're averaging 3.3 blocks and 5.6 steals per game as well.

The Lions are a decent offensive team as they are scoring 67.9 points per outing and shooting 40.5% from the field. Sophomore guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa has been doing well, averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game in 31.9 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing alright throughout the year, as they have allowed 69.4 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing just 2.1 blocks and 7.2 steals per game up to this point as well.

Princeton Tigers vs. Columbia Lions Best Picks and Prediction

These programs are definitely different in terms of records, but the ATS is very similar. Looking at the defense in the previous five games, the Tigers are allowing 67.2 points per game while the Lions are giving up 65.6 points per game thus far.

All in all, go with the Columbia Lions to cover the spread at home here as they have been doing very well defensively and should be able to do well in this game.

Pick: Columbia Lions +10.5 (-110)

